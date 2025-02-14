Attitude 101 2025: Here are the 10 influential figures who made our Fashion, Art & Design list

The creative forces of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley are redefining style and self-expression, pushing boundaries in fashion, art and design.

The selection spans 10 sectors: Media & Broadcast; Film, TV, and Music; Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics; Third Sector & Community; Financial & Legal; Fashion, Art & Design; Sport; Travel; Business; and The Future, supported by Clifford Chance.

Below are the LGBTQ+ visionaries who are revolutionising the future through their innovative designs, artistic direction and commitment to inclusivity.

Category leader: Joseph Sissens

Principal dancer, The Royal Ballet

Sissens is a pioneering figure at The Royal Ballet, where he has risen through the ranks to become a Principal dancer. Starting ballet at age seven, he trained at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts and The Royal Ballet School before joining the company in 2016. In 2024, he spearheaded Legacy, a groundbreaking celebration of Black and Brown excellence in ballet that brought together artists of colour both on and off stage. Identifying as queer, Sissens advocates for greater diversity and inclusion in classical dance, working to make ballet more accessible across racial, class and LGBTQ+ barriers. His upcoming roles include Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, partnering with Principal dancer Akane Takada.

Alex Consani

Model

Consani is a trailblazing transgender model who has made remarkable strides in the fashion industry. In December 2024, Consani made history as the first transgender individual to be awarded Model of the Year at the prestigious Fashion Awards in London. As a transgender woman, Consani has become an inspiring figure, challenging beauty standards and promoting LGBTQ+ rights with her unique presence. Her collaborations with top brands like Marc Jacobs, Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier solidify her as a leading force in fashion and beyond.

Adam Johnson

Ceramicist

Johnson made an impact as a finalist on the 2021 Channel 4 series of The Great Pottery Throw Down, and has continued to make his mark on the world in clay form. His wedding was organised by Tom Allen on the BBC’s Big Gay Wedding, which honoured the 10th anniversary of marriage equality in the UK. Now, following a worldwide call for artists, as ‘Adam Ceramic’, he has been selected by the Royal Botanic Gardens’ Millennium Seed Bank at Wakehurst to create over 500 ceramic sculptures celebrating flora for its highly anticipated Summer Art Exhibition 2025.

Daniel Lismore

Living sculpture and painter

Lismore, renowned for his extravagant, wearable art, remains a powerful advocate for self-expression and LGBTQ+ representation. Known as ‘England’s most eccentric dresser’, Lismore’s larger-than-life creations blend fashion, sculpture and activism. His 2024 accomplishments include curating groundbreaking exhibitions that celebrate identity and diversity, along with collaborating with global fashion houses and artists. A highlight of the year was his latest exhibition, Mind on the Walls, where he unveiled hundreds of deeply personal paintings reflecting his emotional journey.

Seán McGirr

Creative director, Alexander McQueen

McGirr made a bold debut at Alexander McQueen in 2024, infusing the iconic brand with youthful energy, gender inclusivity and provocative storytelling. Known for his ability to balance aggression with playful energy, McGirr redefined luxury fashion, blending London’s vibrant youth culture with the McQueen DNA. From releasing his debut collection with the brand to dressing Lana Del Rey at the Met Gala, 2024 was a notable year. A passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ representation, McGirr continues to inspire, using creativity and activism to foster inclusivity and innovation within the fashion industry.

Zanele Muholi

Photographer and LGBTQ+ activist

South African snapper Muholi was born in 1972 in the township of Umlazi. They are best known for exploring Black queer identity, particularly through self-portraits and pictures of LGBTQ+ people in South Africa and beyond. Their work has appeared in solo exhibitions around the world, including a recent major retrospective at the Tate Modern. They have received numerous accolades, including an Honorary Fellowship from the Royal Photographic Society, and their work is held in public collections including the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Munya

Model

Munya, a rising star in the modelling world, has made a significant impact in 2024. Known for her captivating presence and authentic representation, Munya has graced the covers of top publications, including Niijournal, ES Magazine and Gay Times. Her work highlights diversity and queer visibility in fashion, with standout moments in editorial campaigns and runway appearances. As an advocate for LGBTQ+ representation, Munya continues to inspire, breaking down barriers and redefining beauty standards in the global fashion industry.

Sinéad O’Dwyer

Fashion designer

O’Dwyer, an Irish designer based in London, continues to challenge fashion norms. Her presentation at London Fashion Week, Everything Opens to Touch, captivated audiences with its unapologetic celebration of intimacy and queer desire. Featuring couples in passionate embraces amid wild greenery, the collection highlighted the beauty of connection, and included queer and gender nonconforming casting from communities like the East London Stripper Collective and Sexquisite Events. O’Dwyer’s commitment to inclusivity and fearless storytelling through fashion solidifies her status as a groundbreaking force.

Harris Reed

Fashion designer, creative director, Nina Ricci

Reed is a visionary who is celebrated for redefining gender norms through boundary-pushing creations. At Nina Ricci, Reed has revitalised the brand with his bold, inclusive approach, creating custom pieces that graced icons like Harry Styles and Adele. A highlight of 2024 was the stunning collaboration for the Met Gala with Demi Moore, where the innovative designs — including dramatic proportions and 3D thorns — captivated audiences worldwide and solidified Reed’s status as a creative force. Reed’s advocacy for queer representation and self-expression continues to inspire a transformative wave in fashion.

Steven Stokey-Daley

Fashion designer and creative director, S.S. Daley

Stokey-Daley, the visionary behind S.S. Daley, showcased his debut standalone womenswear collection in September 2024 to great acclaim. The London Fashion Week show, attended by Harry Styles and Anna Wintour, became a defining moment of the season, solidifying his position as a leading British designer. Stokey-Daley’s brand, founded in 2020, has garnered significant recognition, winning the 2024 Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Known for sustainable practices such as using deadstock materials, as well as drawing inspirations from his Liverpool childhood, Stokey-Daley continues to innovate.

(Image: Attitude)

