The 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways: Red carpet arrivals in 14 images
Girl band Flo were among the guests who stepped out in style at The Chancery Rosewood, London this afternoon
The 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways have officially kicked off in style, with an array of fabulous outfits on the red carpet.
This year’s event is taking place at The Chancery Rosewood, London and is hosted by Strictly Come Dancing and Big Brother presenter Emma Willis.
Our annual soiree recognises the great and good of the LGBTQ community, with a focus on everyday heroes who have helped move the needle on equality.
The 2026 edition comes turbocharged with performances from Delta Goodrem and M People icon Heather Small.
Here are some of our favourite ensembles of the day – from ‘Leak It’ singers Flo to Oscar-nominated Friend of Dorothy director Lee Knight!
Tia Kofi
Matt Terry
Tiara Skye
India Willoughby
Lee Knight
Ella Vaday
Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas and Renée Downer of Flo fame
Lady Phyll
Munroe Bergdorf
Delta Goodrem
James Barr
Dominic Skinner
Peter Tatchell
Jessica Kellgren-Fozard
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