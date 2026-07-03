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3 July 2026

The 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways: Red carpet arrivals in 14 images

Girl band Flo were among the guests who stepped out in style at The Chancery Rosewood, London this afternoon

By Attitude Staff

Renée Downer of girl band Flo, and Ella Vaday (Images: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Jessica Kellgren-Fozard, Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer of girl band Flo, and Ella Vaday (Images: Attitude/Kit Oates)

The 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways have officially kicked off in style, with an array of fabulous outfits on the red carpet.

This year’s event is taking place at The Chancery Rosewood, London and is hosted by Strictly Come Dancing and Big Brother presenter Emma Willis.

Our annual soiree recognises the great and good of the LGBTQ community, with a focus on everyday heroes who have helped move the needle on equality.

The 2026 edition comes turbocharged with performances from Delta Goodrem and M People icon Heather Small.

Here are some of our favourite ensembles of the day – from ‘Leak It’ singers Flo to Oscar-nominated Friend of Dorothy director Lee Knight!

Tia Kofi

tia kofi in an oirange shirt and brown trousers and top

Matt Terry

Matt Terry in a brown jacket and blue jeans

Tiara Skye

tiara skye in a gold dress

India Willoughby

India Willoughby in a pink dress

Lee Knight

lee knight in a tan shirt and black shorts

Ella Vaday

Ella vaday in a muscle efftct top and black trousers

Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas and Renée Downer of Flo fame

Stella Quaresma in a light pink dress, Jorja Douglas in a red dress and renée Downer in a blue patterned dress

Lady Phyll

Lady Phyll in a green and pink dress

Munroe Bergdorf

munroe bergdorf in a black dress

Delta Goodrem

delta goodrem in a pink dresss

James Barr

James Barr in a green suit

Dominic Skinner

Dominic Skinner in a tarten skirt and pink shirt

Peter Tatchell

Peter Tatchell in a dark jacket and trousers and a green shirt

Jessica Kellgren-Fozard

Jessica Kellgren-Fozard in a floral dress and salmon shoulder piece
(Images: Attitude/Kit Oates)
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