The 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways: Red carpet arrivals in 14 images

The 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways have officially kicked off in style, with an array of fabulous outfits on the red carpet.

This year’s event is taking place at The Chancery Rosewood, London and is hosted by Strictly Come Dancing and Big Brother presenter Emma Willis.

Our annual soiree recognises the great and good of the LGBTQ community, with a focus on everyday heroes who have helped move the needle on equality.

The 2026 edition comes turbocharged with performances from Delta Goodrem and M People icon Heather Small.

Here are some of our favourite ensembles of the day – from ‘Leak It’ singers Flo to Oscar-nominated Friend of Dorothy director Lee Knight!

Tia Kofi

Matt Terry

Tiara Skye

India Willoughby

Lee Knight

Ella Vaday

Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas and Renée Downer of Flo fame

Lady Phyll

Munroe Bergdorf

Delta Goodrem

James Barr

Dominic Skinner

Peter Tatchell

Jessica Kellgren-Fozard