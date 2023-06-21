Ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ now ‘awaiting Prime Minister’s sign-off’

The government’s ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ is reportedly waiting on the Prime Miniter’s, Rishi Sunak, sign-off.

ITV reports that a draft bill to end the horrific practice was sent to Sunak this week.

If signed, the bill will be given the Equalities Office permission to proceed.

EXCL: The long-awaited ban on conversion therapy is finally sitting in the PM’s red box.



It now awaits his sign-off/changes but the current draft:



– covers sexuality & gender

– includes a ‘consent clause’ which won’t protect those who volunteer for CThttps://t.co/AeZei0Rmh9 — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 21, 2023

‘Conversion therapy’ is a debunked and outdated practice that seeks to change a person’s sexuality and/or gender identity. The World Health Organization and many health experts and organisations globally have long condemned the practice.

The ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ is a long-awaited bill. It was first promised in 2018 by Theresa May.

It has repeatedly been raised by the government in the few years since. However, they have ultimately failed to ever pass legislation on it.

The scope and details of the ban – whether it is blanket ban – have been much debated.

The ban would only outlaw ‘conversion therapy’ which has been forced upon an individual

It’s reported however that the bill includes a ‘consent clause,’ which won’t protect those who volunteer for ‘conversion therapy’.

Therefore, the ban would only outlaw ‘conversion therapy’ which has been forced upon an individual.

Sunak will have to decide on the specificities of the bill’s wording but campaigners have repeatedly raised worries about loopholes.

Reports from early this year indicated that a ‘conversion therapy’ ban will be inclusive of trans people, unlike previous plans.

As the exact details are unclear, we may have to wait until the Prime Minister’s sign-off on the bill for the government to announce the proposals.