Government hasn’t had single meeting with LGBT+ organisation over trans schools guidance

The Government has failed to have a single meeting with an LGBT+ organisation in the past year related to forthcoming guidance on trans-related issues.

Back in March, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to bring in new guidance on trans-related issues in schools.

This was due to be in place by the summer term this year, however, this is still outstanding.

While the draft guidance remains ongoing, Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan has not conducted a single meeting with any LGBT+ organisations to discuss what should be included.

“If the government cared about this, it would have met with LGBT+ organisations early in the process”

Last month, Labour MP Nadia Whittome tabled a Written Parliament Question. This was then answered by Schools Minister Nick Gibb.

“To ask the Secretary of State for Education, how many meetings she has had with which LGBT+ organisations on transgender guidance for schools in the last 12 months,” she probed.

Mr Gibb confirmed Ms Keegan has “not met with any” LGBT+ organisations to discuss the guidance.

“The Department is keen to consider the full range of views. It will be undertaking a public consultation on the draft guidance prior to publication.

“This guidance could have huge implications for the safety and wellbeing of young trans people”

“During the consultation period, the Department plans to engage with a range of interested organisations, including organisations that support the LGBT community,” he added.

Commenting on the government’s response to her Parliamentary Question, Nottingham East MP Whittome made clear her thoughts.

“This guidance could have huge implications for the safety and wellbeing of young trans people,” she said.

“If the government cared about this, it would have met with LGBT+ organisations early in the process of drafting this guidance to ensure it gets it right.

“It is frankly insulting that the Education Secretary has been preparing this guidance for at least six months and hasn’t met even once with a single LGBT+ organisation.”

She went on to remark that the government “has given up pretending it cares” about the LGBT+ community.

“From this guidance, to dropping the conversion therapy ban, to appalling remarks about LGBT+ refugees. Our community is being treated as collateral damage in its vile and dangerous culture war,” Whittome concluded.

Attitude has contacted the Department of Education office for comment.