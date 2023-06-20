Estonia becomes first Baltic nation to legalise same-sex marriage

The Estonian parliament has voted to legalise same-sex marriage in a landmark decision.

On Tuesday (20 June), Estonia became the first Baltic nation to implement same-sex marriage.

Lauri Hussar, the President of the Riigikogu (Estonian Parliament), has said the new legislation will take effect next year.

🌈 History in the making! 🇪🇪 proudly becomes the first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage! pic.twitter.com/4repi80Edp — Sotsiaalministeerium (@SoMinEstonia) June 20, 2023

In April, Hussar was adamant that he would legislate for same-sex marriage “as fast as possible.”

The bill received 55 votes in the 101-seat parliament, from the coalition of liberal and social democratic parties.

Hussar became President in April after his party, Estonia 200, signed a collation with the Estonian Reform Party and the Social Democratic Party.

“Everyone should have the right to marry the person they love and want to commit to,” Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a statement, reported by Euronews.

“With this decision we are finally stepping among … all the rest of the democratic countries in the world where marriage equality has been granted.”

“My message (to central Europe) is that it’s a difficult fight, but marriage and love is something that you have to promote,” Kallas told Reuters after the vote.

On the joyous news of legalised same-sex marriage, Tomas Jermalavicius, Head of Studies at the International Centre for Defence and Security, outlined the milestone.

“This was a good opportunity for the government, because the public opinion on same-sex marriage has turned to positive, and after this year’s election it has the numbers to overcome the conservative opposition,” Jermalavicius told Reuters.

Fellow Baltic state Lithuania is currently considering a law change to allow for same-sex civil unions, but currently not marriage.