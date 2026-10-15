Chick-fil-A CEO dodges questions about donations to anti-LGBTQ+ groups

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy avoided directly answering questions about LGBTQ+ rights during a US television interview, instead telling viewers the chain was focused on serving its customers.

In an interview for NBC’s Today, Cathy was questioned by anchor Craig Melvin about criticism of the company over its history of donations to organisations opposed to LGBTQ+ equality.

“We’re focused on serving everybody that comes in to eat with us,” Cathy said.

“We’d love for you to come try and have our great-tasting food” – Chick-fil-A CEO when asked about LGBTQ+ rights

Asked about the controversy surrounding the company, Cathy returned to promoting its food and customer service.

“For anybody that hasn’t tried us, we’d love for you to come try and have our great-tasting food and the hospitality that we’re known for,” he replied.

The interview comes as the American fast-food chain continues its expansion into the UK, where its history has prompted protests from LGBTQ+ rights campaigners.

Why has Chick-fil-A faced criticism over its donations?

Chick-fil-A has faced criticism over donations to organisations opposed to LGBTQ+ rights. In 2012, its then-president Dan Cathy publicly expressed support for the traditional definition of marriage, prompting calls for a boycott.

In 2019, the company announced changes to its charitable giving, saying it would focus on organisations working in education, homelessness and hunger.

Andrew Cathy became chief executive in 2021, succeeding his father.

In March, human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell led a demonstration outside the chain’s restaurant in Kingston upon Thames.

“Every letter and request for a meeting has been ignored” – Peter Tatchell on Chick-fil-A

The protest was organised by the Peter Tatchell Foundation, which said it had repeatedly contacted Chick-fil-A seeking assurances that it would not fund organisations campaigning against LGBTQ+ rights.

Tatchell said: “We have been unable to secure assurances that Chick-fil-A will not, in the future, fund homophobic organisations that campaign against LGBT+ human rights. Every letter and request for a meeting has been ignored.”

The foundation has also highlighted historical donations to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Focus on the Family and the National Christian Charitable Foundation.