Arizona man arrested over alleged threat to drive into Pride parade and open fire

An Arizona man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to drive a U-Haul truck into a Pride parade and open fire, as part of a campaign of harassment against a former schoolmate.

Austin Jay Curtis, 32, was arrested at his home in Gilbert, Arizona, on 12 October 2026, on suspicion of stalking and making a terrorist threat, as well as a misdemeanour charge of threatening or intimidating.

The charges followed an investigation into the alleged harassment of a former schoolmate, including more than 100 voicemails and social media messages.

Man accused of threatening to drive into Pride parade

Investigators say Curtis repeatedly contacted a woman he had attended high school with more than a decade earlier, despite the pair having no personal relationship. The woman had previously reported the alleged harassment to police in July.

According to court records obtained by ABC15, Curtis allegedly threatened to attack LGBTQ+ people at a parade in one of his voicemails.

Curtis allegedly said he would “drive a U-Haul through a parade of homosexuals and start firing at everybody”. Authorities have not publicly identified a specific Pride event as the intended target.

Other alleged threats

Other alleged threats and behaviour reportedly included threats of rape, threats to dismember the woman, repeated unwanted contact, references to bombs and visits to her home.

Following his arrest, Curtis described his alleged threats as “jokes”. He said his statements about attacking LGBTQ+ people were intended to test the limits of the First Amendment, which protects freedom of speech in the United States. He also reportedly said he was “surprised it took this long to get arrested”.

A search warrant at Curtis’s residence led to the seizure of several firearms, including an assault-type rifle, as well as electronic devices and bladed weapons.

Pervious arrests

The woman told police she feared for her safety and had applied for an injunction against harassment. She also sought temporary shelter after Curtis allegedly visited her home.

Court records list previous arrests involving marijuana possession, domestic violence assault, domestic violence disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Curtis is being held on a $75,000 (£56,083) secured bond while awaiting further court proceedings.