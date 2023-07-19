Berlin Pride Guide with British Airways: A dazzling celebration of LGBTQ+ rights

Welcome to Berlin Pride, also known as Berlin Christopher Street Day (CSD), a dazzling celebration of LGBTQ+ rights and diversity held each year in the heart of Germany’s buzzing capital. Named after the iconic Christopher Street in New York City, where the historic Stonewall Riots took place in 1969, CSD commemorates the pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ history that ignited a global movement for liberation and equal rights. Today, CSD Berlin stands as a powerful testament to the progress made since and serves as a platform for advocacy and acceptance. Be prepared to be swept away by a vibrant parade of rainbow colours, stunning performances, and an electric atmosphere of love and unity among locals and visitors alike.

Along with our friends at British Airways, we’ve put together a Berlin Pride guide featuring our picks from this year’s celebration. Ready to experience it for yourself? Check out British Airways to explore flights and hotel packages now.

CSD Berlin Demonstration

People take part in the CSD demonstration in Berlin (Image: David Gannon/AFP via Getty Images)

As its name suggests, the CSD walk is not your average Pride parade – it’s an energetic celebration of activism, with an emphasis on the political origins of Pride as a form of protest. But there’s partying too – more than a million participants are expected to come together this year armed with colourful banners (and glitter, of course), dancing their way through the streets past Berlin’s most famous locations. With a kaleidoscope of costumes and diversity from across the community, the CSD Demonstration is always a day of self-expression and unity. It’s a sight to behold, where activism meets exhilaration, reminding us that fighting for equality can also be a whole lot of fun.

CSD Berlin Party

The CSD party is known for its exuberant performances (Image: Christian Ender/Getty Images)

After finishing at the city’s iconic Brandenburg Gate, the demonstration turns into a huge party, complete with food and drink stalls, music, and, of course, performances. While many Pride events ship in the stars, CSD Berlin is different – performing on the main stage are always local queer artists, including DJs, dancers, and singers. The big names are to be found at the many evening events, such as Courtney Act and Envy Peru at this year’s official nighttime party at the Ritter Butzke nightclub, House of Pride.

Schwules Museum

The Schwules museum is home to a number of exhibits (Image: Schwules Museum)

Founded in 1985, the Schwules (gay) Museum is believed to be the first of its kind anywhere in the world, and remains one of the largest. The museum, housed in a former printing factory, features a research archive of more than 50,000 objects related to various LGBTQ+ topics. It showcases curated art, photographs, and artifacts that provide a comprehensive understanding of queer identities. What’s more, its location in the heart of the city’s gay district makes it an enlightening first stop on a perfect day out (after an evening of partying).

SchwuZ

SchwuZ is a club with queerness at its very core (Image: Peter Dobias)

One of the oldest and largest gay clubs in Europe, SchwuZ is something of a cultural institution in Germany. It “enlivens the city with laughter, joy, queer politics, bright colours, and celebration,” as the club itself says. With queerness at its very core, SchwuZ is renowned for its diverse clientele and arty performances across its several floors and rooms. It’s the place to go for dancing, performances, cabaret, and general fabulousness – it even sells its own merch. This isn’t a regular club; it’s a cool club.

The Sonntags-Club is the perfect chilled spot to rest at on a break from exploring (Image: Barbara Dietl/Sonntags-Club)

Founded in 1987, the Sonntags-Club (Sunday Club) is a queer Berlin community space and counselling centre in the day and a chilled café/bar in the evenings, serving a simple menu of hot drinks and draught beer. If you’re looking to absorb some of the city’s local history and make new connections, the Sonntags-Club has a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere that makes it the perfect place for chatting over a few drinks, either with old friends or new.

OYA

OYA is a cosy and friendly bar that attracts a diverse crowd (Image: OYA)

Describing itself as a queer feminist bar, OYA is one of those gems that makes it feel like you’re relaxing among friends even if you don’t know most of the people there (yet). This cosy and modestly priced independent establishment attracts a BPOC, lesbian, intersex, non-binary, transgender, and agender crowd. If you’re not the dancing till dawn in a sweaty club type, OYA has a safe and friendly vibe for a more chilled evening. Even better is its charming outdoor space, ideal for warm Pride weather.

Kuckuck Berlin

Kuckuck is a gift shop with a huge range of fabulous goods (Image: Kuckuck Berlin)

A cute LGBTQ+ giftshop in the city’s gay district, Kuckuck stocks a huge variety of items ranging from clothing to keyrings and original artwork. It’s also known for its selection of figurines and ornaments, including bespectacled Leather Daddies and sparkly mermen/mermaids. Kuckuck also has a range of stunning homeware – including our favourite, a golden ostrich-head lamp (something you never knew you wanted till you saw it).

Café Neues Ufer

David Bowie was a frequent vistor of Café Neues Ufer (Image: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images)

Nestled in the vibrant Neukölln district, this iconic café has a rich history, having been a former haunt of the legendary musician David Bowie during his time in Berlin in the 1970s. Today, Café Neues Ufer continues to embody the spirit of inclusivity and artistic expression that Bowie embraced. With its relaxed ambiance, friendly staff, and diverse clientele, the café offers a space where people can gather, connect, and celebrate their individuality. It’s a meeting point where the echoes of Bowie’s influence mingle with the vibrant energy of Berlin’s queer culture.