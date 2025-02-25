WorldPride Washington DC executive Ryan Bos: ‘This is the time to show up’ (EXCLUSIVE)

When WorldPride was granted to Washington, DC in 2022, Biden was in the White House and many people thought the Democrats would retain the presidency in 2025. How things changed…

I first met Ryan Bos, the executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance and WorldPride Washington, DC, on a trip to the capital in 2023. I asked him with the possibility of Trump back in the White House after the 2024 election, how he thought that might affect WorldPride.

Ryan was optimistic. “Regardless of the election, folks are gonna want to be together. And I think, for me, and for us, the celebration is a form of protest as well. So, regardless of who is in the White House and what Congress looks like, we have to continue to be visible, to show up and to dance in the streets and be vocal.”

Fast forward to the Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley event at the Rosewood London in February and I am once again face-to-face with Ryan. He has flown over for the event after he was selected as one of our LGBTQ+ trailblazers for 2025.

When I ask him if the new Trump administration has engaged with the WorldPride preparations, I get a sharp and definite “No.”

We go on to discuss the mega event and throughout our chat Ryan is ever positive – exactly the type of person we need to be holding the reins.

Ryan Bos at the Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Kit Oates)

How has the change in administration affected WorldPride?

We knew it could go either way. And I think the common reaction over the last couple weeks has been we didn’t expect so many things to be thrown at the wall so quickly.

And it has definitely created a lot of concern and fear for members in our community, especially our trans community, and I would say not just in the US, but globally.

This movement, this conservative rash of validating hate, is becoming pervasive globally and it’s scary.

So, for us, it’s forcing us to think creatively. We know that there’ll be folks, especially internationally, that will choose not to come, whether feeling that they don’t want to support the US or fear of visa issues.

At the same time, we know there are folks that say, “You know what? No, this is the time to show up to make sure that we’re not taking the bait and cowering and going back in the closet that we have to stand up and make sure that we are visible.”

Ryan Bos (Image: Provided)

With Trump’s attacks on DEI, the trans community and global HIV medical support, what’s your message to people who are worried about coming to WorldPride in Washington, DC?

One of the things we’re excited about with WorldPride is to let folks realise that DC is much more than this federal city with memorials, the White House and the Capitol Building. That we have such a rich culture, neighbourhoods, community, entertainment and that’s still there.

DC for many years has been ranked the gayest city in the country in the US per capita and that’s going to stay the same. That’ll still be there this June, so we’re excited to welcome the international community to come to DC and experience that, while at the same time being heard and being visible.

Washington is a protest city. We’ve had several protests since the inauguration. And we have great partners in the DC government and the region, so they will be working with us around the clock to ensure that safety, but also for us to think outside the box for health and safety. We also want to make sure we’re protecting people’s mental health as well.

Capital Pride in Washington, DC (Image: Ted Eytan)

How will WorldPride Washington, DC differ from Capital Pride?

We want the nucleus of it to be the same in the sense of really showcasing the local fabric of Washington and the surrounding region. Every year, we have a responsibility to balance spotlighting the community in the neighbourhoods while also utilising the platform that is the nation’s capital.

So, for WorldPride that amplifies, of course, especially in these times in regards to making sure that we are showing up and being visible. Because there are those globally and those now within the United States that might be afraid to go out their doors because they don’t know if they’ll be accepted.

So, for us, it’s creating that space for joy. Our festival will be two days versus one day. We’ll have a human rights conference, a sports festival called the Capital Cup, a National Choral Festival and so many other unique and fun events to showcase DC.

Capital Pride in Washington, DC (Image: Ted Eytan)

What legacy do you hope WorldPride Washington, DC will leave?

There’s local legacy in regards to the things that we will retain. So that in ’26 we don’t go back to just what we were doing prior to us hosting WorldPride. We partnered with our local community centre to build a new centre, so that’s going to be one of our lasting legacies.

And then globally, for me, it’s really about making sure that we use this as a moment that we meet the moment of this time to create this call to action that extends well beyond June. That continues in our communities.

Locally, regionally, nationally and internationally that we aren’t going back and that we will get through these difficult times here in the US.

WorldPride Washington, DC will take place from 17 May to 8 June, 2025. See the event’s official website for more details.