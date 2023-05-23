Native Manchester review: Perfect city break accommodation

If you’re looking for a city break, then Manchester is the perfect choice. And the Native Manchester is the perfect accommodation.

Situated in the Grade II listed Ducie Street Warehouse, just a few minutes walk from Manchester Piccadilly, the Native offers a unique blend of hotel and apartment living.

Once a store for cotton bales, it is now home to 162 luxury and serviced apartments meaning a stay is truly a home away from home. And a luxurious one at that.

Entering the converted warehouse, guests’ eyes are immediately drawn to the large illuminated bar at one end of the expansive space that also serves as the hotel’s lounge and dining area. Beyond that is the decently sized terrace, perfect for sunny days and a refreshing glass of rosé or Pimms.

The Native Manchester Scandi-inspired furniture fills the spacious apartments at the Native Manchester Red bricks and heavy set girders mix with more modern furniture and frosted hues at the Native Manchester There is plenty of space to live and work in these flats Bedrooms are comfy and cosy

Turning left as you enter is the reception desk. Past that, heading towards the elevators, is a small shop selling organic products, drinks, and more. Guests can also find Blok on the ground floor, which offers a full-body circuit class, that combines strength and cardio.

The whole of the open-plan space is soundtracked by steady beats that play well into the night. However, a glass ceiling (of the good kind) prevents any noise from disrupting guests in their own spaces.

Speaking of the impressively equipped flats, they’re spread over seven floors all bordering the cavernous hollowed-out core of the building.



Old and new come together as the heavy-set industrial girders and pipes and the exposed red brick are mixed with modern decor and designs.

This is only a plus and does a good job of maintaining a sense of the building’s history. There’s a distinct character here in contrast to any cookie-cutter hotel chain.

The walls are decorated with frosted mint greens, pale blues, and greys. Meanwhile, herringbone floors add to the building’s character and with the addition of Scandi-inspired furniture, add an extra touch of style.



The bathrooms are a simple and modern affair with spacious walk-in and delightfully powerful showers. Toiletries are provided by Bramley and are infused with lavender, geranium, and petitgrain to give you that luxurious spa treatment feel.

Beds are the perfect mix of marshmallowy soft and firm. You sink in just enough without feeling like you’ll never be able to escape. The pillows, on the other hand, could be softer and more welcoming.

Each flat has at least one bedroom sharing a wall bearing a not completely transparent window with the halls. Thankfully thick curtains mean you can opt for complete privacy (you can only see blurry shapes through the windows anyway) and do a very good job of blocking out any natural light from the large windows above the building’s core. Even at 8am you can’t tell if it’s day or night!



These flats are ideal for couples seeking a simple getaway or those in town for a few days who don’t fancy going out every night. To that effect, the rich blue-coloured kitchens come with an oven and a small two-ring hob making cooking a doddle. Although, with the delights of Manchester, including the iconic Gay Village, literally moments away it’s hard to resist immersing yourself in it.

Flats even are equipped with washing machines and dishwashers for those staying long term. Also, each flat comes with its own Wi-Fi – a swish bonus.

Winner of The Sunday Times Best Hotel for the North of England (2019) the Native Manchester ensures guests have everything in one space – there’s entertainment, food, drink, and exercise. We’ll be booking another room.

nativeplaces.com