Malta LGBTQ+ travel guide: where to stay, eat, party and explore in Europe’s most queer-friendly nation

If visiting Malta feels like you’ve wandered onto the set of a fantasy epic, it’s because you have. From the honey-hued streets of the western city of Mdina to the dramatic cliffs of the island of Gozo, this nation is all sun-drenched stone and cinematic backdrops. It’s no wonder Game of Thrones, Gladiator and Popeye were all filmed here.



Malta’s former status as a British colony means that alongside the ancient atmosphere there’s a surprising sense of the familiar: red phone boxes, English spoken everywhere and yes, three-pin plug sockets. Whether you’re tracing centuries of history or getting swept up in a midnight street party beneath a sky alight with fireworks, Malta blends drama, warmth and surprise at every turn.

What to do in Malta

Valletta, Malta’s fortified capital, is perfect for aimless exploring. A walk through its limestone streets reveals a city layered with history — from baroque facades and bronze monuments to tucked-away courtyards and sweeping staircases. The Barrakka Lift offers a quick and dramatic ascent from the harbour to the Upper Barrakka Gardens, where you’ll be rewarded by one of the best views in the country: domes, spires and the Grand Harbour stretching out below.

Inland, Mdina — known as the Silent City — feels like stepping into another century. With its narrow lanes, arched doorways and almost complete absence of traffic, the former capital is quiet, contained and full of atmosphere.

(Image: Visit Malta)

If the coast is more your thing, Malta’s beaches are world-class. Golden Bay and Għajn Tuffieħa are wide, sun-baked and perfect for swimming, while St. Peter’s Pool offers a more rugged experience — a natural rock formation ideal for sunbathing and cliff-jumping. Watersports like paddleboarding, snorkelling and kayaking are easy to find, especially along the northern coast and on low-cost ferry trips to Gozo or the famous Blue Lagoon in Comino, the island that lies between Malta and Gozo.

Beyond the coast, Malta’s countryside is made for slow drives and scenic stops. You’ll need a car to really explore, but it’s worth it — winding roads take you past terraced fields, sleepy villages and secluded vineyards. Wine estates like Meridiana and Marsovin offer tastings with views that stretch across farmland and out to sea, making them a rewarding detour if you’re up for something a little different.

Where to eat in Malta

Start your day at Elephant Shoe, a stylish brunch café right by Upper Barrakka Gardens run by a friendly gay couple. Portions are hefty, and with dishes like Diana Rosti on the menu and a portrait of Maltese LGBTQ+ icon Katya Saunders overlooking diners like a fabulous saint, it’s a proudly camp place in which to fuel up for the day.

For a midday pause, Kaktüs Café in Sliema offers simple homemade dishes, coffee and cocktails in a tiny, queer-friendly space where the owner’s warmth makes it feel more like hanging out in a friend’s kitchen.

Come evening, Valletta’s rooftop restaurants and side-street culinary gems offer everything from fine-dining flair to rustic charm. Michelin-starred Noni serves refined versions of local favourites like braised pork and handmade pasta, while Legligin is the place for generous, no-menu feasts of Maltese staples such as octopus stew and slow-cooked rabbit.

Nights out in Malta

Malta doesn’t have a sprawling queer scene, but what’s here is full of heart. Café Society in Valletta is a cosy, low-lit bar set into the stone steps of the city, ideal for negronis and easy conversation. In St. Julian’s, Michelangelo Club Lounge is a buzzing gay club with DJs, drag nights and a party crowd.

Other spots worth checking out include Yard 32, a gin and tapas bar in Valletta with a fun, mixed clientele, and Maori, a relaxed seafront bar perfect for sunset drinks and meeting locals. For something wilder, look out for queer pop-up parties from organisers Lollipop and NERVE, which bring joyful chaos to rotating venues across the islands.

Events in Malta

In July, the massive Isle of MTV concert takes over Floriana — just outside Valletta — with a free outdoor show drawing huge crowds and international headliners, who have previously included Nelly Furtado and Raye.

Malta’s village festas run all summer, with towns everywhere putting on jaw-dropping firework displays and confetti-filled street processions. The biggest of them all, Santa Marija, is celebrated on 15 August.

Malta Pride (Image: Visit Malta)

Malta Pride takes place every September. Expect a fabulous week of queer-led events and live performances from 5–14 September, with this year’s parade set to wind through Valletta on 13 September.

And from 26–29 September, Hoopla Malta will bring the UK event’s signature queer chaos to the country. This three-day spectacular will feature performances from artists including Melanie C and Trixie Mattel.

Best time to travel to Malta

Spring (March to May) and autumn (September to November) are the sweet spot for exploring, with warm days and quieter streets. Summer (June to August) brings heat, crowds and a full social calendar, while winter (December to February) is a great time to hit the museums and galleries without breaking a sweat.

Malta Insider’s tip

Ferries between Malta, Gozo and Comino are affordable, fast and frequent, making island-hopping easy. With short journey times and regular departures, you can swim in Comino’s Blue Lagoon, explore Gozo’s hilltop villages and easily be back on Malta in time for cocktails.

Getting to Malta

Attitude flew with British Airways from London Gatwick to Malta. Flights operate year-round, with two daily flights to choose from on peak days. Book the best prices at ba.com/gatwick.