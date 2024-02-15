Los Angeles Pride guide: 7 reasons to visit one of the world’s best Pride events

Los Angeles Pride is one of the world’s largest LGBTQ+ celebrations – and one that’s taken seriously, with month-long festivities taking over the city every June. LA Pride is renowned for its vibrant parade and lively outdoor concerts hosting A-list performers like Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey. Whether you’re an LA regular or have never been before, LA Pride is the time to visit.

Here, we take a look at 7 reasons to visit Los Angeles Pride, ensuring you make the most of this stunning celebration of all things queer and fabulous.

1 LA Pride Parade

Margaret Cho leads the proceedings at the LA Pride Parade 2023 (Image: Dana Pleasant/LA Pride)

It’s the vibrant centerpiece of the festival, famous for its elaborate floats, flamboyant costumes, and party atmosphere. Tracing back over 50 years to when LGBTQ+ activists staged the first permitted gay pride parade in the world, today it attracts close to 150,000 people every year. The 1.5-mile parade route marches down Hollywood Boulevard, with over 150 contingents taking part. Highlights include celebrity grand marshals (the fabulous Margaret Cho was last year’s), energetic dance troupes, and marching bands to keep the festive spirit pumping.

2 LA Pride in the Park

Mariah Carey is one of the countless A-list headliners that grace the LA Pride in the Park stage each year (Image: Wes and Alex for LA Pride)

This two-day music festival anchors the LA Pride weekend. Held at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, the event transforms over 20 acres into an outdoor concert venue hosting A-list performers on multiple stages. Recent headliners like Megan Thee Stallion, Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera attract crowds of over 100,000. Last year also saw Drag Race stunners Sasha Colby, Violet Chachki, and Gottmik take to the stage, as well as performances from the iconic House of Ninja and House of Miyaki-Mugler.

3 LA Pride Village

The LA Pride Village is the place to be if you need a distraction from the parade (Image: Dana Pleasant for LA Pride)

The stunning street fair caps the annual parade, offering fun festivities to tide you over. Unfolding along the parade route on Hollywood Boulevard, the block party features over 150 local vendors, food trucks, cocktails, and live entertainment on multiple stages. Recent performers include the fan-favourite Mariachi Arcoiris troupe, Secret Circus acrobats, the Gay Freedom Marching Band, and renowned drag shows like Send Noodz.

4 Black Cat Tavern

The Black Cat Tavern holds great significance in queer US history (Image: Black Cat Tavern)

This establishment holds profound significance in both LA’s and the US’s LGBTQ+ history as the site of one of the country’s first organised protests against anti-queer discrimination. Though now a lively restaurant and bar, photos and a plaque inside memorialise a brutal police raid on New Year’s Eve 1966 in which queer patrons were badly beaten. In February the next year, the community fought back by holding a demonstration outside the Black Cat. Amid the revelry of Pride, it bears making a pilgrimage to this humble corner where a movement was sparked.

5 Pride is Universal

Universal Studios opens after hours for an exclusive LA Pride event (Image: Joey’s Camera for LA Pride)

Theme park, but make it super gay… This magical experience see LA Pride guests taking over Universal Studios on an exclusive night created just for the LGBTQ+ community. The theme park opens after hours, with rides, drinks, and shows ready to dazzle. Last year saw a huge drag show hosted by Drag Race’s Morgan McMichaels and starring fellow alumni. It’s easy to see why this is one of LA Pride’s most popular events.

6 Disney Concert Hall

The Disney Concert Hall is a stunning example of Frank Gehry architecture (Image: LA Tourism)

This breathtaking Frank Gehry-designed venue is worth a visit just for its architectural splendour – it’s the home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic too, which also doesn’t hurt. Last year saw the Disney PRIDE in Concert held here, featuring the orchestra and 200 chorus members perform renditions of numbers from Disney classics like The Little Mermaid and Mary Poppins. Here’s hoping the venue has something as camp on the cards this year.

7 Venice Beach Pride

Venice is one of LA’s most iconic neighbourhoods (Image: LA Tourism)

What’s LA without a trip to the beach? Every June, Venice Pride transforms the world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk with music, dancing, art, and positive vibes. The event began as a grassroots effort to unite the community – the area was once a queer hotspot as far back as the 1940s but LGBTQ+ presence has since dwindled. Why not do your thing for the neighbourhood while channelling your inner Pam Anderson?

Ready to experience Los Angeles Pride for yourself? Check out discoverlosangeles.com to plan your LA Pride trip.