Attitude’s guide to LGBTQ+ travel in Illinois: from wild city adventures to romantic country escapes

When planning LGBTQ+ travel, it’s easy to get stuck in the routine of the usual destinations, but the Midwestern US state of Illinois offers a unique and fabulous alternative for queer travellers.

Known for its vibrant city life, rich history, and welcoming atmosphere, Illinois is a place that truly opens its doors to everyone. From the lively streets of Chicago to the peaceful charm of its many small towns, Illinois has something to offer every type of queer traveller.

Illinois isn’t just another stop for LGBTQ+ travellers—it’s a place that embraces the community with open arms. With progressive policies like marriage equality and anti-discrimination laws, Illinois is an inclusive environment where everyone can feel safe and celebrated.

Below is our guide to the best spots across the state, from lively neighbourhoods to charming small towns.

Chicago: LGBTQ+ communities and culture

The neighbourhood of Northalsted is the soul of downtown Chicago’s LGBTQ+ scene (Image: Illinois Office of Tourism)

Chicago is the beating heart of Illinois’ LGBTQ+ scene, home to some of the country’s most iconic queer neighbourhoods. Northalsted (also known as Boystown) stands as the USA’s oldest recognised gay neighbourhood. It contains everything from independent clothing stores and eateries to comedy clubs and places of worship.

Walking around Northalsted, visitors can explore The Legacy Walk, the world’s only outdoor museum dedicated to LGBTQ+ history and culture. Spanning several blocks, it features bronze plaques that honour influential queer figures from across the world, including Alan Turing, Marsha P. Johnson, and Sylvester.

Northalsted is also known for its diverse and lively nightlife. Whether you’re into show tunes or all-night clubbing, this neighbourhood has something for everyone. Popular spots like the legendary Roscoe’s Tavern offer world-class performances from Drag Race legends, while LGBTQ+-owned restaurants like Lexington Betty Smokehouse bring flavour to the area when you’re feeling peckish.

Andersonville, another LGBTQ+ hotspot in Chicago, provides a more laid-back experience, with independent shops, LGBTQ+-owned restaurants, and a community-driven vibe. It’s a great place to enjoy a relaxed brunch, browse quirky bookshops, or sip a drink in one of its cosy bars.

Chicago has a host of fabulous beaches (Image: Illinois Office of Tourism)

For a more chilled day out, the Uptown and Edgewater neighbourhoods offer beachside bars, jazz clubs, and a friendly local scene perfect for unwinding. Yes – Chicago has a beach! Over 20 of them, in fact, along the breathtaking Lake Michigan. There, you can relax and do all the usual beach things, with the backdrop of the Chicago skyline behind you.

Galena: A romantic LGBTQ+ getaway

Galena is a romantic and picturesque town in northwest Illinois (Image: Illinois Office of Tourism)

For a quieter, more romantic escape, Galena is the ideal destination. Nestled in the scenic hills of northwest Illinois, this picturesque town is known for its 19th-century architecture and tranquil atmosphere. Galena’s inclusivity shines through its welcoming LGBTQ+-owned inns, like Jail Hill Inn and Aldrich Guest House, both known for their inclusive hospitality.

Strolling through Galena’s charming streets, you’ll find a host of small coffee shops and cafes to relax in while exploring the town’s boutique shops and art galleries. Galena’s annual Pride Picnic in Grant Park reflects the town’s community spirit, offering live music, drag performances, and family-friendly activities in a safe, inclusive space.

Other welcoming LGBTQ+ destinations in Illinois

Illinois has a host of charming towns, including Champaign (Image: Illinois Office of Tourism)

While Chicago often takes centre stage, Illinois is home to several LGBTQ+-friendly towns offering a slower pace and small-town charm. Oak Park, a progressive community rich in history, was home to famous figures like Frank Lloyd Wright and Ernest Hemingway – both of whose former homes are now museums. Visitors can also stop by small businesses like the Einnim Candle Bar + Apothecary for unique, handcrafted gifts.

Aurora, Illinois’ second-largest city, has a growing LGBTQ+ scene with its own bars, restaurants, and events. The annual Aurora Pride Parade is a family-friendly celebration of inclusivity, and while you’re in town, you can treat yourself to something sweet from Ms. Jana’s Candy, a beloved LGBTQ+-owned business. There’s also a designer outlet mall in Aurora, for an impromptu shopping spree.

Champaign, home to the University of Illinois, is a lively college town with a welcoming LGBTQ+ atmosphere. Nearby in Urbana, you’ll find The Fire Doll Artisan Chandlery, where handcrafted candles offer a unique shopping experience. In Alton and Springfield, visitors can dive into Illinois’ rich history, with LGBTQ+-owned businesses like Wooden it be Lovely and Buzz Bomb Brewing Co. providing warm, inclusive spots to relax and enjoy the local culture.

Pride celebrations in Illinois

Illinois is known for hosting the country’s most fabulous Pride celebrations (Image: Illinois Office of Tourism)

Pride celebrations in Illinois are among the most vibrant in the country. Chicago’s Pride Parade is one of the largest in the U.S., drawing over a million attendees every June to celebrate love, identity, and equality. Usually held at the end of the month, the Pride Parade caps off Chicago’s month-long celebrations, which include the two-day Chicago Pride Fest. The festival, held in the Northalsted neighbourhood, features live music, drag performances, food stalls, and dance exhibitions, with proceeds benefiting local LGBTQ+ non-profits.

But Pride isn’t limited to Chicago. Across Illinois, towns and cities celebrate Pride with their own unique festivals. Springfield PrideFest offers everything from drag shows to youth talent competitions, while Aurora’s annual Pride Parade and Rockford’s Pride Alley Party bring together LGBTQ+ communities for joyous celebrations. Smaller towns like Ottawa and Galena also host family-friendly Pride events, offering a welcoming space for locals and visitors alike.

LGBTQ+-owned businesses in Illinois

Illinois is filled with a range of queer-owned businesses from restaurants to artisanal ventures (Image: Illinois Office of Tourism)

Illinois is home to a wide range of LGBTQ+-owned businesses, contributing to the state’s unique and diverse culture. The Illinois Made initiative highlights these businesses, encouraging visitors to support local entrepreneurs.

Supporting these businesses is not only a way to enjoy Illinois’ local culture but also an opportunity to foster a sense of community. Whether you’re stopping for a bite to eat or picking up a handcrafted gift, Illinois’ LGBTQ+-owned businesses help create a sense of belonging for locals and visitors alike.

Plan your visit

Whether you’re exploring Chicago’s vibrant LGBTQ+ neighbourhoods or taking in the peaceful charm of Galena, Illinois offers a diverse and inclusive experience for every traveller. With a welcoming atmosphere and rich cultural offerings, Illinois is a state that truly embraces everyone. Start planning your trip today at enjoyillinois.co.uk.