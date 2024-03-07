8 intimate images of the men of Madrid as queer magazine Elska hits the Spanish city

Elska, a project dedicated to sharing queer bodies and voices from around the world, has visited Madrid for its latest issue.

Inside, readers can get to know a selection of ordinary men from the Spanish capital, who introduced through a combination of photography and storytelling.

Frobisher A (Image: Elska) Juanmanuel E B and Alonso R L (Image: Elska) Santiago F C (Image: Elska)

‘Elska Madrid’ is 180 pages and available from a select group of shops worldwide as well as online from the Elska website. In addition, the comparison zine ‘Elska Ekstra Madrid’ is available, including five additional participants and their stories, as well as hundreds of pages of outtakes.

“I cried at least three times when I first read the issue” – Elska editor Liam Campbell

“Elska Madrid has become the 46th issue in a project that’s been thriving for over eight years,” said Elska editor Liam Campbell.

“I know many will be perplexed as to why it took us this long to finally get to Spain. We certainly weren’t trying to avoid Spain. I suppose it was more a case of thinking that a Spanish issue would be a breeze to make and that we’d keep it in the back pocket until someday we’d feel ready to treat ourselves.”

“It proved true that it was a treat to make our Madrid issue,” Campbell, also the title’s photographer, continued. “But the resulting issue surprised us, especially in how moving it was.



“Like all Elska issues, much of people’s personalities and bodies are shared, but particularly in this issue so much heart was revealed. I cried at least three times when I first read the issue and teared up several more times during the editing process. I expected Madrid to be a happy-go-lucky sort of city, with stories that might be light to the point of banality, but that was far from what we got. It makes me want to return to Spain again very soon.”

For more information, visit ElskaMagazine.com.

