Black History Month: Billy Porter, Karamo Brown, Mel B and more on the Black icons who changed their lives

Happy Black History Month!

Although it runs in February in the United Sates and Canada, the UK’s month for learning and celebrating Black history runs from Sunday 1 Oct to Tuesday 31 October.

To mark it for 2023, we reached out to some of our favourite Black public figures and prominent community members to ask them to name the Black people who shaped their lives – from the widely-recognised to the often overlooked, and also the people they know personally who are heroes to them.

Billy Porter (Image: Provided)

1 Singer-actor Billy Porter on late writer James Baldwin, author of Another Country and Giovanni’s Room

With his work, his activism, the way he moved in the world, James Baldwin is one of the first people I saw who represented me in the fullness of my being: Black, queer, and present. I am alive because I was able to see him in my early 20s, when there wasn’t much representation for a person like me.

James Baldwin, 2 August 1924 – 1 December 1987 (Image: Wiki)

He was an artist and an activist who challenged societal inequalities with searing wit and grace, living at the intersection of race, politics and sexuality, yet balancing it all with exuberant joy.

Vanity Milan (Image: Provided)

2 Drag Race UK‘s Vanity Milan on Billy Porter

Billy Porter becoming the first openly gay Black man to win an Emmy in 2019 inspired me to become an inspiration for the young Black queer generation of people in the UK who didn’t have anyone to aspire to. When he originated the role of Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway in 2013, I saw a lot of similarities in myself: he was black, unapologetic, gay, loud, and proud. Later in 2019, I started drag, and I took part in my first ever drag competition in London called The Crown.

Billy Porter (Image: FX)

During Musical Theatre Week, I chose to perform Billy’s version of Land of Lola. I wanted to ensure I embodied everything Billy Porter exuded in that role: passion, determination, and a love for his craft by being an incredibly diverse performer. I think I did pretty well, because I ended up winning that week! Which led me to apply for Drag Race UK season three. Since then, he has remained a huge role model in my life and drag career, as I regularly perform his song ‘Express Yourself’, a song that reminds myself and others to “always remember who we are“.

Karamo Brown (Image: Carlos Medal)

3 Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown on late political figure Barbara Jordan

Growing up in Houston, Texas, there was a name I saw often [in] schools, on street signs, that was highly respected in the African-American community, which was Barbara Jordan. This was a name I knew held great power. Someone I knew had done great things. But I didn’t understand how there could be a connection to me.

But as I got older, and started to let people into my life regarding my sexuality, I would start to research those who had come before me. One name popped up, to my surprise. Barbara Jordan was a civil rights leader, an attorney and the first African-American elected to the Texas senate. The first woman and first African American elected to Congress from Texas. She worked with presidents. She was a political trailblazer. She was someone who stood true in her identity and who she was.

Barbara Jordan, 21 February 1936 – 17 January 1996 (Image: Wiki)

Her excellence was not compromised by the intersection of her identities. That is what made her excellent. Because she brought her whole self to everything she did.

Growing up in Houston and seeing her name, I knew I could be my whole self and still be great. I know that my sexuality and race were not hinderances to me in any way, but the aspects of me that would propel me to even greater heights than I could imagine. I respect Barbara Jordan for being someone who I could look up to, as not only a fellow Texan, but also as a great leader and icon to the Black, queer community.

Yasmin Benoit (Image: Abstract Reality)

4 Asexuality activist Yasmin Benoit on William Dorsey Swann

My Black LGBTQ+ icon in history is William Dorsey Swann. Before there was RuPaul, there was William! He was born into slavery in Maryland, and ended up being the first person in the US to lead a queer resistance group and he was the first person to identify as a drag queen – or in his case, “the queen of drag.”

William Dorsey Swann, March 1860 – December 1925 (Image: Wiki)

He was also the first person on American record to pursue legal and political action to defend the queer community’s right to gather, and he was in one of the earliest documented same-sex relationships between enslaved Americans. I find his story really inspiring, and I wish that more people knew about his contributions to the LGBTQIA+ movement, his place in queer history and Black history.

Lady Phyll (Image: Wiki)

5 UK Black Pride founder Lady Phyll on actor, singer and activist Lorna Gee

This phenomenal Black lesbian woman – Sutara [Gayle], also known as Lorna Gee – is bold, brave and courageous. Lorna is a living legend, an award-winning actor, reggae singer, performer, activist, mentor to many.

Lorna Gee (Image: Provided)

Lorna practices healing and love intentionally and gives her heart to our LGBTQI+ community and beyond. She may not be known by all, but she is icon and I celebrate her.

Stephen K Amos (Image: Provided).

6 Comedian Stephen K Amos on singer-songwriter Labi Siffre

A beautiful singer, writer, poet, and activist, I was first drawn to the work of London-born, part-Nigerian Afolabi Siffre through the haunting international rally call of the 1987 hit song ‘Something Inside So Strong’. It had a profound impact on me when I needed it most.

Labi Soffre (Image: Crimson productions )

From there I discovered further material, including earlier releases, many of which were covered by other artists. Then I discovered this icon was unapologetically homosexual and in a long-term relationship at a time when… Respect.

He was one of the first people to enter into a civil partnership in England. A genuine trailblazer with a fearless mind. Whenever Labi speaks out on a subject, I listen.

Isis King (Image: Diana Ragland)

7 Isis King on Reece Noi

Reece and I met being a part of the Netflix series When They See Us and quickly became writing buddies, and taped auditions for each other during the entire pandemic.

Reece Noi (Image: Wiki)

Originally from the UK, Reece was a child actor and had some pretty iconic roles under his belt before flying over the pond. He writes the most beautiful poetry that matches his quick wit and charm. He is kind, honest, multi-talented and I’m excited to highlight this amazing human I’m lucky enough to call my friend.

Jonica Booth (Image: Samira Rashid/Provided)

8 Rap Sh!t star Jonica Booth on late writer and professor Audre Lorde

An old friend told me she was doing a project about Audre Lorde and was shocked I didn’t know much about her. That day I went digging and realised I’ve been missing out. Audre Lorde, a towering figure in literature and activism, means empowerment and authenticity to me. Her fearless words and unapologetic identity as a Black lesbian feminist resonate deeply.

Audre Lorde (Image: Wiki)

I’m currently reading Lorde’s The Master’s Tools Will Never Dismantle the Master’s House and it’s already inspired me to challenge systems of oppression and amplify marginalised voices. She embodies the power of using one’s voice to effect change, reminding me that embracing my own identity and advocating for justice are essential acts of resistance. Audre Lorde’s legacy is a reminder that intersectionality and self-expression are catalysts for a more equitable world.

Mel B (Image: Instagram)

9 Spice Girl Mel B on the late singer-actor Eartha Kitt, known for playing Catwoman

There are so many incredible Black historical icons, women and men who have stood up for what they believe in. My personal icon is a mixed race woman whose impact has been massively overlooked – Eartha Kitt.

As a child and teenager she was horrendously abused by her family and people who were meant to care for her. Vilified for being neither Black not white, she nevertheless pushed through and became a world class dancer, a singer and a great friend of Civil Rights activist, Martin Luther King.

In 1967 she was the first African-American woman to be on screen in a major TV show when she landed the role of Catwoman in Batman. She was beautiful, talented, sexy, sex-positive, inspirational and constantly viewed with suspicion.

Eartha Kitt; 17 January 1927 – 25 December 2008 (Image: Wiki)

She spoke her mind – regardless of the consequences. I love that. At a White House dinner, she denounced the Vietnam war, reducing the First Lady, Lady Bird Johnson, to tears. Because of that she was targeted by the CIA who believed she was a threat to national security and lost her job as Catwoman.

It didn’t stop her. She continued to speak up for the voiceless, she up a charity for underprivileged kids and was a member of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and spoke out constantly against abuse of women and racial prejudice. Eartha Kitt was beautiful, ballsy and as fierce as they come. She is a massive icon to me.

Rikki Beadle-Blair (Image: Provided)

10 Rikki Beadle-Blair on the late activist Simon Nkoli

I’m currently in Johannesburg directing a Vogue-Opera about Simon Nkoli, the South African anti-apartheid and Aids awareness activist. He died of Aids himself in 1998. But while lived – wow, how he lived! Fascinated and inspired by Diana Ross, imprisoned countless time by the oppressive government of his youth, Simon was courageous, resourcesful, witty, direct and inexhaustible in his pursuit of equality.

Simon Nkoli, 26 November 1957 – 30 November 1998 (Image: Wiki)

He instigated the first South African Pride March in 1990, and his work laid the foundations for South Africa to become the first country in the world to constitutionalize the protection of the rights of LGBTQI+ people. Humbling, inspiring and truly fierce.