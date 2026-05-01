Attitude’s gadget guide: the best new tech to buy this spring

Looking for the best tech to buy right now? Whether you’re in the market for a new laptop, something to keep you cool on the commute, or a gadget that will finally convince you to actually play your record collection, this round-up has you covered.

Shark ChillPill portable fan

Shark ChillPIll (Image: SharkNinja)

A huge upgrade on the no-brand fans you see everyone clutching on the bus on warm days, the ChillPill has three interchangeable attachments – a high-speed fan, an evaporative misting pod, and a cooling plate that drops skin temperature by up to 9°C on contact. Twist it sideways and it even doubles as a desk fan. Up to 11 hours of battery life on the lowest fan setting, and ICAO-compliancy means it can go in your carry-on luggage. £129.99

IKEA Kallsup Bluetooth speaker

IKEA Kallsup (Image: IKEA)

A Bluetooth speaker the size of a Rubik’s Cube that costs a fiver and lets you connect up to 100 of them together. One is fine for a desk or a bathroom; 10 dotted around a room starts to (kind of) feel like an actual sound system. The sound quality certainly won’t trouble a Sonos, but for £5, it’s more about seeing how many you can scatter about the garden before the neighbours begin to complain. Available in white, pink and yellow-green, with nine hours of battery life per charge. £5

Sony PS-LX3BT (Image: Sony)

It’s finally time to put that display wall of records that have never actually been played to their intended use, with Sony’s new LX3BT wireless turntable. It connects via Bluetooth to any wireless speaker, so you can blast out Britney while burning bangers in the garden without a cable in sight. And one-button playback means you never have to touch the tonearm. Press play, pour a drink, party. £299

Ninja Creami Scoop & Swirl ice cream maker

Ninja Creami Scoop & Swirl ice cream maker (Image: SharkNinja)

Fill a tub, freeze overnight, and the Creami turns the contents into ice cream, soft serve, gelato, sorbet or a milkshake in minutes – indulgent, low-sugar, dairy-free or vegan, depending on your mood (or how recently you’ve been to the gym). The real selling point is the soft-serve dispenser handle, which lets you swirl directly into a cone like you’re Mr Whippy himself. £349.99

Apple MacBook Neo (Image: Apple)

If your laptop use runs to Netflix, spreadsheets, video calls and the occasional Canva touch-up, the MacBook Neo is Apple finally acknowledging that you exist. It’s the cheapest MacBook ever made, running on the A18 Pro chip – the same one in the iPhone 16 Pro – with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display and up to 16 hours of battery life. Available in Silver, Blush, Citrus and Indigo, with a price that practically means you can buy one for each outfit. From £599