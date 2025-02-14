Attitude 101 2025: Here are the 10 influential figures who made our Sport list

The game-changers of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley are scoring victories both on and off the field, breaking barriers in professional sports.

Below are the LGBTQ+ athletes and sports professionals who have championed authenticity in athletics while achieving excellence in their respective fields.

Category leader: Thomas Hitzlsperger

Former footballer and LGBTQ+ advocate

A former Premier League midfielder who played for Aston Villa, West Ham and Everton, as well as the German national team, Hitzlsperger became one of football’s most high-profile LGBTQ+ figures when he came out in 2014 shortly after retiring. His decision made him the highest-profile ex-player to publicly come out at that time. Since then, he has continued to advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in football, working as a BBC Sport pundit and speaking out on initiatives like Rainbow Laces. He emphasises the need for football to become more welcoming while acknowledging the complex challenges facing players considering coming out.

Tom Daley

Diver

A former professional diver renowned for his significant contributions to the sport, he made his Olympic debut at 14 during the 2008 Beijing Games, becoming one of Team GB’s youngest Olympians. Over his career, Daley earned five Olympic medals, including gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He went out with a bang at the Paris 2024 Games, winning silver and bronze medals before announcing his retirement. Beyond his athletic achievements, Daley is a prominent advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, using his platform to promote inclusivity in sports.

Anna Deignan

Director of fans and development, Premier League

Deignan has worked at the Premier League for four years, where she now plays a crucial role in fostering inclusivity in football and bringing greater diversity into the football workforce. She has been involved in several campaigns to encourage young women to get involved in the sport. She is also spearheading initiatives aimed at making football more accessible and welcoming to LGBTQ+ fans. Deignan has worked to ensure a safer, more inclusive environment for supporters, championing visibility, representation and positive change within the sport’s culture and fan base.

Richard Morris

Motor-racing driver and co-founder and CEO, Racing Pride

Morris started his racing career in 2004 in junior karting and now counts being the 2023 European Sports Prototype Cup Champion and winning the Zandvoort Trophy of the Dunes among his many motoring achievements. In 2019, Morris created Racing Pride with support from Stonewall UK. The movement has gone on to work with six Formula 1 teams so far. By hosting Pride hubs and Pride parties at events such as the Australian, British, and US Grands Prix, it is helping to build a thriving international LGBTQ+ community.

Ryan O’Neill

Co-owner, Keighley Cougars

As co-owner of the only professional sports team in the world with queer owners, O’Neill has played a pivotal role in the Keighley Cougars rugby league club’s revitalisation since taking the helm with his husband, Kaue Garcia, in 2019. The almost 150-year-old club has since become a leader in inclusivity, with a strong focus on creating a safe and welcoming environment for all fans and players. The club actively supports LGBTQ+ causes, including promoting trans rights and hosting Pride events, reflecting its commitment to bringing progressive change in sports.

Marie Patouillet

Cyclist

Patouillet is a French Paralympian athlete who took home two bronze medals from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games in C5 cycling. As the home favourite at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, she competed in the 500m and 3000m cycling sprints, securing a silver and a gold medal respectively. Luxury brands LVMH and Dior supported Patouillet in the lead-up to the Games, naming her one of their ‘Artisans of All Victories’. Her achievements in Paris cemented her status as one of the leading figures in disability athletics.

João Lucas Reis da Silva

Tennis player

Reis da Silva is a Brazilian tennis player known for his agility and competitive spirit. He has gained recognition in national and international tournaments, showcasing his skills in singles and doubles. Reis da Silva made history as the first active professional tennis player to publicly confirm he is gay, sharing the news in December 2024 by wishing his boyfriend a happy birthday on Instagram. His bravery and openness make him an inspiring figure, both for his tennis achievements and his role in promoting inclusivity and acceptance within sports.

Sha’Carri Richardson

Sprinter

Richardson is an American sprinter and Olympian, known for her explosive speed, as well as her long nails and colourful hair on the field. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won silver in the 100m and shared gold with her 4 x 100m relay teammates. Richardson came out as bisexual in 2015 and was open about her relationship to Jamaican hurdler Janeek Brown during their three-year relationship. Her bold presence continues to inspire athletes worldwide, breaking down barriers both on and off the running track.

Milo Turnley

Founder, Transkaters

Turnley is a senior account manager at TransMission PR, where he helps individuals and organisations support the trans+ community. He is also a freelance music and entertainment publicist, and has worked with Kim Petras, Tyla and All Points East. Outside work, Turnley is the founder of Transkaters, a collective of trans+ skateboarders, roller skaters and wheelchair users. Transkaters runs the only monthly night in London for LGBTQIA+ skaters, at BAYSIXTY6 near Notting Hill. Turnley has created a safe haven for skaters, with community and accessibility top priorities, with all abilities welcome.

Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Darts player

Van Leuven is a talented Dutch darts player who has quickly gained recognition in the sport for her precision and consistency. A proud trans woman, she has become a trailblazer in the darts community, competing in the 2024 PDC Women’s Series, and was the first publicly trans person to compete in the World Championship in December. As one of the top women players, Van Leuven is breaking down barriers and advocating for LGBTQ+ visibility in sports. Her success continues to inspire both trans and non-trans athletes alike.

