9 stunning photos from Taiwan Pride 2023: ‘I can finally be myself in my country’

Leo – Taiwan

Leo (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

We’re a small group, but it’s important that everyone respects us. We all work hard and struggle with life, like everyone else. Life’s been better for LGBTQ+ people in Taiwan since same-sex marriage was legalised, but we still have a long way to go. It’s not the end, but the beginning.

Salome – Taiwan

Salome (left) and wife (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

When I was young I knew I was gay but my parents were very hard on me because there were very religious. I moved away in 2012 to study in France and stayed there for 10 years. I saw the progress that had been made in Taiwan and moved back here with my wife [who is French]. I can finally live at ease here; I can finally be myself in my country.

Jimmy – Taiwan

Jimmy (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

It’s important to get the whole community together for one day to show everyone the rights we have here, especially Asian people. Our president really pushed for equal marriage. Before, people were afraid to come out, at school or in the workplace. But now, people are more welcomed. People are more well-educated because of our president and the government’s policies (for LGBTQ+ equality).

Si and E – Brooklyn, NY, USA

Si (left) and E (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

E: I’m half Taiwanese – my mother’s from here. I’ve been lucky enough to grow up in a family that’s really accepting, but I know that’s not the case for a lot of my Chinese peers; even my Taiwanese peers. It’s really important we’re able to gather here and just exist, especially with what’s happening with the world right now. It’s beautiful to have this moment of togetherness.

Si: The more that we are brave and courageous enough to have events and show up and support each other, the more that we’re going to be able to educate; the more we’re going to be able to advocate’ the more that we’re going to be able to support each other in times of fear and frustration. This [event] also helps other countries see and understand that it’s important to have these celebrations.

Brent – Taiwan

Brent (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

The event serves as a powerful symbol of the Taiwanese LGBTQ+ community’s freedom and marriage equality. It signifies our personal freedom to embrace and celebrate who we are. In essence, it’s a testament to our ability to pursue what we’re passionate about. We hope that through events like this, we can all grow and support one another even more effectively.

Samuel – Taiwan

Samuel (right) (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

Previously, this event was a platform for us to advocate for equality and address various issues, particularly related to marriage. Now that marriage equality has been achieved, there are still many other challenges to tackle. So, in a way, this event serves as a conduit for change. It’s like a community gathering for most of us, fostering a sense of togetherness and celebration.

Taylor – California, US; James – Surrey, UK

Taylor (left) and James (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

Taylor: We both live here and are part of the struggle that has been happening in Taiwan. We were there with same-sex marriage and with adoption rights, so we’ve come to celebrate as ourselves but also to lend support to the Taiwanese LGBTQ+ community. It’s a nice place to live as an LGBTQ+ person, where you can go about your life as you please.

James: Although I think it’s important that Taiwanese people celebrate Pride, I think it’s important that people from outside of Asia come and support Pride. The more people on the streets, the more it shows we exist. Taiwan is known for being one of the best places for LGBTQ+ people in Asia, not just legally but also because it’s a place where we don’t feel a threat of violence. People can show public affection in the street and hold hands – it’s really lovely.

Top Poki – Canada

Top Poki (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

I was born as a drag king in Taiwan, so Taiwan Pride gives me the opportunity to show my gender diversity – I’m queer, so I can just be myself. It’s really wonderful and open here; it’s very diverse. We had the Trans Pride March yesterday and there’s a non-binary association here. I live in Canada, which is one of the best places to live in the world [for queer people], but I would say Taiwan is equal. It’s just amazing.

Meimei – Taiwan

Meimei (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

The LGBTQ+ community in Taiwan is really open compared to other countries. I hope this day sets an example of how we should all be more accepting of diversity.