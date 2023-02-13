14 intimate, beautiful portraits of the men of Ukraine – and their soul-bearing stories

Elska Magazine, a publication spotlighting diverse bodies and voices from around the world – with a particular focus on queer men – has put the spotlight on Ukraine for its latest issue: ‘Elska Lviv’. Inside, readers can get to know a cross section of subjects from the war-torn country.

The new edition invites readers to meet over a dozen ordinary Ukrainian men. All are presented through a combination of intimate photography and honest storytelling.

Some subjects were met and photographed in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv following the initial invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Then, an additional cohort came to the Elska project after the more recent escalation. Some are still in Ukraine, and some managed to flee.

“Since our 2015 launch we’ve produced 40 issues,” says Elska editor Liam Campbell. “Our very first was made in Ukraine.”

Campbell, Elska’s chief photographer, continued: “Since the massive heightening of hostilities by Russia after 24 February 2022 there was a lot of demand to reprint that first issue. But I was unsure if a publication that is in many ways about showing off beautiful male bodies was too light for such a dark moment.

“So I decided to ask some of the men who took part in our first Ukrainian edition how they felt and they passed on their blessing. Emphasising that anything that can bring attention to their country is welcome. And that we should be sure to share contemporary voices that can shed light on life during this difficult moment.”

The photography in ‘Elska Lviv’, says Campbell, the result of a spontaneous and casual process, without preparation or posing.

The images follow the photographer and subject merely spending time together: walking, talking and relaxing, clicking the camera periodically.

Many of the stories were written by the participants themselves. Where applicable, they are published in their original Ukrainian language, followed by English translations.

In the issue is a story Serhii M. He recounts the moment he met his best friend’s cousin, leading to a lightning strike of attraction that became his big gay awakening.

Maksym K also shares a poem to express his anger, anguish and most fierce resolve in the face of Putin’s war.

Elsewhere, Vyacheslav K explains why he decided to leave his village in Mykolayiv Oblast for a new life in Lviv, and why he’s not sure he can find happiness anywhere in Ukraine.

Mykola K recounts the moments leading up to the explosion of war last February.

For more information, visit elskamagazine.com.