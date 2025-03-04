Actor Yorgos Tsiantoulas on filming on Athens nudist beach: ‘They’re not just about sex or secrecy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

New movie The Summer with Carmen is just the dopamine hit we needed to finish off a cold and clouded February.



Much of the film is shot on a nudist beach, which left us with deep desire to book a flight to Athens. It’s a funny and touching film that does not shy away from nudity or depictions of gay sex. In fact, lead actor Yorgos Tsiantoulas spends much of the film completely naked, both on Athens’ Limanakia Beach and in the throes of passions with various suitors.



Here, Attitude catches up with Yorgos after the London premiere of The Summer with Carmen about making the film, as well as the biggest character in the film: Athens itself.

Portrait of Yorgos Tsiantoulas (Image: Michalis Goumas)

Describe your film The Summer with Carmen.

The Summer with Carmen is a story about queer friendship. It follows Demosthenes and Nikitas, two best friends trying to write a screenplay based on Demosthenes’ past summer – a summer filled with love, heartbreak, and a stray dog named Carmen who ends up being more than just a pet. It’s a heartfelt comedy about how we tell our own stories, how we make sense of the past, and how friendship can be just as intense and meaningful as romance.

Working with Zacharias Mavroeidis was incredible – he has such a unique way of blending humour with deep emotional moments, making everything feel natural and real. This was also my first feature film project, and playing the lead in a story like this was an unforgettable experience. There’s a warmth to the film that I think comes from how much love and authenticity went into making it.

How was the London premiere of The Summer with Carmen?

London was incredible, but before that, we had our world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which still feels surreal to say. Venice has this dreamlike atmosphere—watching the film there, in that setting, was magic. That’s also where Peccadillo Pictures, our UK distributor, discovered us, which was a huge moment.

Then, when we brought the film to BFI Southbank, it felt like another milestone. The London audience had such an engaged energy – they laughed at moments I wasn’t sure would land, so different than the Greek audience. Afterward, people stayed to talk, to share their own experiences, to discuss the film. And then it was just yesterday the film was officially released in the UK, and people seemed to really fall [for] the story, which is something I love.

Actors Andreas Labropoulos and Yorgos Tsiantoulas on the nudist beach in The Summer with Carmen (Image: Peccadillo Pictures)

What was the reception to the film in Greece?

Honestly, it was beyond anything we expected. When you make an independent film, you hope for a week in cinemas, maybe two if you’re lucky. But The Summer with Carmen ended up running for eight weeks, which for a low-budget Greek film is pretty rare. People connected with it – not just the LGBTQ+ audience, but also people who saw something of themselves in the way the film captures returning home, confronting the past, and redefining relationships.

Portrait of Yorgos Tsiantoulas (Image: Michalis Goumas)

Is the nudist beach in the film a real gay hangout spot in real life?

Yes! Limanakia isn’t just a beach; it’s a part of Athens’ queer identity. It’s been a safe space for decades, where people come to meet, swim, relax, and just be themselves. It’s also this beautiful, raw landscape – rocks, clear blue water, a sense of escape from the city, even though it’s only a short drive away.

Zacharias wanted to make sure we showed the reality of these places – not as something hidden or taboo, but as spaces full of warmth and community. They’re not just about sex or secrecy, but about people gathering, sharing moments, and existing freely in a way they might not always be able to elsewhere.

What was it like filming there?

It was beautiful, but also tough! Filming on the rocks meant we had to be really careful – moving equipment, finding stable spots to shoot, making sure no one slipped into the water mid-scene! But the biggest challenge was the sound.

The way the wind and waves bounce off the rocks makes it really tricky to get clean audio, so there were times when we had to redo takes just because the natural acoustics weren’t working in our favour. But even with the challenges, it felt right. The location wasn’t just a backdrop; it was a character in the film, shaping the atmosphere and energy of every scene.

Actors Yorgos Tsiantoulas and Andreas Labropoulos on the nudist beach in The Summer with Carmen (Image: Peccadillo Pictures)

The city of Athens features heavily in the film too. We often see the Acropolis in the background of scenes. Do you have a favourite historical spot or museum in the city or Greece?

Epidaurus, no question. It’s one of those places that makes you feel completely connected to history. The acoustics of the ancient theatre are something you have to experience to believe. You can stand at the very top and hear a whisper from the stage.

But for me, it’s even more personal because I go there every summer for the Greek Theatre Festival. Watching a play there under the stars, in the same space where people have been performing for thousands of years is something I never take for granted. It’s not just a historical site. It’s a living, breathing part of Greek culture.

Portrait of Yorgos Tsiantoulas (Image: Michalis Goumas)

What about your favourite romantic spot?

A walk through Plaka at sunset. It’s touristy, sure, but that doesn’t take away from how magical it feels. The old houses, the little hidden stairways, the smell of jasmine in the air, and then you turn a corner and suddenly the Acropolis is glowing above you. It’s one of those places where you don’t need a plan. Just walking and talking, stopping for a glass of wine somewhere, is more than enough.

And where do you go for a night out in Athens?

Glug Glug, a central wine bar with an amazing square to have your spritzes and some unique bites. And then usually end up in the Pangrati neighbourhood. It’s not as wild as other areas, but that’s what I like about it. There is a mix of really good bars, some underground spots, and places where you can just sit with friends and actually hear each other talk. It is the kind of area where you can start with dinner and somehow still be out at 3am without realising it.

We see Athens Pride in the film. How has that progressed over the years?

It’s changed so much. When it first started, it was a small, almost niche event. Now, it completely takes over the city centre. There are thousands of people, big performances, and actual government recognition, which would have been unthinkable years ago. It’s not just about visibility anymore, it’s about celebration, activism, and demanding change. Seeing how it’s grown, how many young people show up fully themselves, is something really moving.

Do you have a favourite Athens Pride memory?

Of course – shooting the Pride scene for The Summer with Carmen! It was such a surreal experience because we were moving in and out of the actual parade while filming. One moment, we were completely immersed in the energy of the march, surrounded by people dancing, celebrating, and waving their flags, and the next, we were stepping just outside of it to reset for another take.

It was this perfect blend of fiction and reality. What you see in the film is 100 percent real – the energy, the people, the joy. We weren’t staging anything; we were capturing the moment as it was happening. It’s rare to experience something so raw and alive while working on a film, and that made it unforgettable.

Do you have a favourite queer-owned business?

Yes! Shamone Club. It’s one of those places where you walk in and immediately feel the energy. Whether it’s a drag show, a themed night, or just people dancing without a care, it’s always full of life. It’s more than just a bar—it’s a space where people feel free, and that’s something really valuable.

And finally, what is your favourite Greek island and why?

Kythnos in the Cyclades. It’s not the obvious choice, which is exactly why I love it. It’s quiet, full of hidden beaches, and hasn’t been overrun by tourism. There’s something about its simplicity – the unpaved roads, the small, white-washed villages, the fact that you can find a beach all to yourself if you’re willing to explore a little. It’s the kind of place where time slows down, and that’s rare to find.

The Summer with Carmen is in cinemas now.