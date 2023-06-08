Matthew Camp is the poster boy for sex positivity: ‘I’ll definitely try it at least once’

Matthew Camp isn’t your average adult movie star. The former go-go dancer never fails to deliver the content that his fanbase craves, whether that’s his 675,000 Instagram followers or his legion of OnlyFans subscribers. Although there may be plenty of people making money online from their image, what sets Camp apart is that he’s consistently shown the world that his interest goes deeper than appearances. An avid thinker, he has become a key voice in the sex-positive movement, which aims to quell the stigma and bring down the rigid pillars that often surround the topic of queer sex. And, in the same vein as other adult performers like François Sagat, Camp’s work has often veered towards more art-house projects.

Two years ago, he paid the price for his unapologetic attitude to sexuality when he was the victim of a homophobic arson attack on his home in Poughkeepsie, New York. Since this life-changing experience, he’s been on a mission to spread love and positivity. During our interview, Camp speaks in a humble and grateful manner about his notoriety. It’s obvious that he takes nothing for granted.

Growing up in a community of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Camp felt an immediate disconnect with the world around him. As a kid, he stared in wonder at those praying and having the kind of religious awakenings that had eluded him. When Camp realised that he was gay, it really clicked just how messed-up his religion was. “A lot of the books and literature that Jehovah’s Witnesses have show people dying from Aids on a disco floor — which are very graphic images, especially for children,” he says. It’s a message that he feels is portrayed as a deterrent — a form of so-called ‘conversion therapy’ even, with undoubtedly serious implications for young minds.

Aged 21, Camp traded the west coast of Santa Clara, California, for the freedom that New York offered a gay man. There he found a world where he could express himself openly. The performer became a popular face on the queer club scene as a go-go dancer, as he embraced the freedom those safe spaces offered. “I think the most advanced phones we had at the time were Blackberries, so people weren’t really documenting or taking pictures of what was happening in gay clubs at that time,” he says. “I feel like I got the very last of the most debaucherous moments of New York City.”

As his reputation grew, so did the opportunities for Camp’s career to branch out. In 2019, he ventured into studio porn with docusex series Camp Chaos, described as a “hybrid documentary/experimental film/art project”, as well as Tom of Finland: 1957, which saw men.com and the iconic illustrator collaborate for the first time. Both films were predominantly artistic in their design, involving niche storylines that gave an alternative perspective on adult film. For Camp, this was important. Seeing the act of porn as a form of artistic expression, he sought to have an impact on how it was viewed by the world. “It’s very important to break the mould on what is perceived as sexual performance,” he says. More recently, Camp has entered the reality TV arena as a judge on Hot Haus, now streaming its second series on Froot TV in the UK and OUTtv in the US.

Then there is OnlyFans, the platform that has given adult performers the chance to create content as they see fit, without having to pander to directors or producers plying their own agenda. Camp feels like this is helping to democratise the conversation on sexuality, as well as sex work. OnlyFans also offered the LGBTQ+ community — who were some of the first to embrace the site — the opportunity to make an independent living and to enjoy the freedom that comes with that. Above all, Camp thinks the content creators’ DIY approach to the website has created an atmosphere in which a healthy and raw discussion about sex can take place. “I think it’s good that those minute details, the awkward moments, the conversations around STDs… I think having those raw moments in there are for one, quite sexy, and two, actually shows what real sex is.”

For all the advantages that come with having his own OnlyFans page, sadly with sex work comes a certain stereotype that Camp has had to navigate in his private life. The actor has borne the full brunt of the rumour mill. He has been accused of being addicted to drugs, ripping people off for money online, and attending gangbangs. This experience has, however, proved to him that there’s no point in acknowledging such allegations and people’s pre-judgements. “I don’t think it matters at the end of the day what people’s initial impressions of me are,” says Camp. “If people walk away from any experience they’ve had with me with a positive and uplifting feeling, that’s the goal.”

In fact, the real Matthew Camp is quite the opposite of such misconceptions. Now 39, he lives a rather strait-laced lifestyle — he doesn’t take drugs, apart from smoking a little weed. He’s a Pisces with Scorpio rising and is rather shy, declaring that very few people make it past his shiny and friendly protective onion layer. He credits the sex industry with allowing him to pursue different identities away from his personal intimate life. In fact, it has allowed him to uncover more about his sexuality — three years ago when Attitude last spoke to Camp, he stated he was bisexual. When I ask him whether that is still the case, he thinks long and hard, before smiling and declaring, “I’m trysexual! I’ll try it, you know what I mean! If I’m into it, and into the person, then I’ll definitely try it at least once.”

Sexual attraction goes beyond appearances for Camp, instead he says that he needs to be intellectually stimulated by an individual and their perspective on the world to be turned on. “A lot of times on set, there’ll be a sexual disconnect with the person where I’m not necessarily aroused by them,” he says. “I can still have sex with them, thanks to drugs [like Viagra]. I like to make other people feel good and enjoy themselves in their own body. So, if I can help anyone do that in any way, even through sex, then I’m happy to do it.”

Camp is the perfect representation of how the topic of sexuality is constantly evolving. The time he spent living in a restrictive, religious enclave as a kid is a world away from his adult life in a free-thinking New York and working in a sex industry that encourages an open thought process. This contrast has pushed Camp to the forefront of the sex-positivity movement. It’s a passionate topic for him: his ambition is to empower and destigmatise sex work.

In Camp’s view, the pillars that restrict human sexuality are a consequence of religion. “Through hundreds of years of idealisation of religion, we’ve come to this hyper-religious perspective that isn’t based in reality,” he says. “That sort of guilt that people feel from religion, I think people have a tendency to incorporate that into their sexuality and they fetishise it. So, feeling guilty about sex almost becomes a part of their sexuality and is very difficult to separate.”

Camp also reflects on the expectation that a relationship should be monogamous. Although he is not anti-monogamy, Camp foresees a world where these traditional ways of thinking are deconstructed, making for a more open-minded approach to sex. He envisages a world that is less restrictive, offering people more options to be happy without judgement. “No one has the same job for more than 10 years anymore, it’s very rare. I think that same need for stimulation also bleeds over to our romantic relationships,” says Camp. “The idea of owning an individual and getting married to them is very archaic and not really useful to us as a society anymore.”

Marriage has also been a topic under much discussion in the queer community since it was legalised in the UK and the US in 2014 and 2015, respectively. It was a move that pushed LGBTQ+ rights further in line with the rest of society and a clear indicator of growing acceptance. However, these changes have challenged the hedonistic and wild underground lifestyle that queers used to know, resulting in a kind of ‘good’ gays versus ‘bad’ gays scenario.

Camp has previously stated how he felt that sex in the LGBTQ+ community was being homogenised, perhaps due to a growing desire to fit in. Acknowledging that gay men are no longer pariahs, he feels as though there have been both positive and negative aspects to this change. “Being accepted by more people is awesome, but if you’re indoctrinated into a larger group you have to absorb their cultural habits and values. So, I think there’s an exchange there that happens where you give your old outfit and grab a new outfit.”

History has shown that the louder your voice, the larger the target on your back becomes. Camp fell victim to a hate crime which saw his house set on fire in the early hours one morning in January 2021. It was a tragic experience that no one should have to live through. The attacker poured gasoline over the actor’s front porch and back door in what was a clear attempt to take his life: by using gasoline, the perpetrator cynically knew that any attempt to extinguish the flames with water would only enhance their ferocity. “I woke up, I heard a loud explosion and it was pitch-black,” he says of that dreadful night. “I look outside and I see flames creeping up the porch. The doorbell was going off constantly as the fire triggered the electrical circuit. The house was filling up with smoke so fast.”

Camp was fortunate enough to escape, however the incident has had a permanent impact, as you might expect. As Camp stood outside in the snow in just his briefs, he saw his home and everything he owned burn to the ground. Remarkably, more than two years on from the incident, Camp has yet to receive any update from the authorities, despite the attacker — albeit wearing a hood and scarf round his face — being spotted on CCTV. In what was a tone-deaf statement at the time, the police stated the motive for the attack was unknown, much to Camp’s dismay. When sharing news of the incident, The New York Times chose to focus on the house’s history as a meeting spot for those in the Church of Satan, rather than concentrating on the attack on Camp.

The incident was a clear reminder to Camp that despite the progress of LGBTQ+ rights in the western world, the dangers are still very real. After nearly losing his life because of an act of hate, nobody would have blamed the actor for stepping back from the public eye and choosing to prioritise self-preservation. But that was never an option for Camp. “Anyone that’s different — LGBTQIA+, queer people all over and non-conforming individuals in the community — are always under attack because we are a smaller population, but I also don’t want to completely divide us and say it’s just us because there’s lots of people under attack,” he says. “It’s just not OK. You can’t be doing that stuff.”

Despite growing acceptance, Camp says the world feels more dangerous than ever. During the week of our interview in March, ‘Proud Boy’ far-right protesters turned up at a drag show in New York with the aim of shutting it down. These incidents are becoming more frequent and, without pressure from the police to step in, the fear of escalation is a reminder of how far the world still has to go.

Camp believes that such protests are a distraction while the far right use their real power behind the scenes — something the US could very well see in next year’s presidential election. “People are really spending a lot of time and attention on these drag bills and these queer bills, because they don’t want you to know what they’re really doing,” says Camp. “Which is consolidating power, deregulating safety protocols, it really is the oldest trick in the book. Any sort of economic system that is starting to waver, they always find a scapegoat.”

In the face of all this negativity, Camp knows that the most powerful statement he can make is to continue to be his authentic self. Most recently, Camp has taken to reality TV as a judge, first with Slag Wars and now with Hot Haus, the sex-positive show that’s now streaming its second season.

This time around, seven contestants are battling it out through a range of challenges to win the title of ‘Next Queer Sex Symbol’ and a prize of £25,000. On the show — hosted by the iconic Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard — Camp appears alongside close friend and fellow judge Nicky Monet. The result is a feel-good insight into the sex-positive movement.

“As far as challenges go, they’re performing actual sex-work acts — doing footcam videos, selling vibrators in a safe way on the internet. There’s a lot of stuff there that people can see and learn from,” says Camp. “Everyone who works on the show, everyone’s there to have fun and contribute in the best possible way and that really shows through in the performance.”

Hot Haus holds nothing back, embracing everything that comes with sex work and broadcasting it to the world in a way that educates as well as entertains. Camp believes that a sex-positive show airing at such a time is a big moment, with visibility crucial in bringing awareness to the issue. The cultural impact and power that TV has on how people interact with others offers hope for a brighter future. For someone so closely connected to the subject, who’s also beloved for the authenticity of his online persona, Camp has found the perfect fit on the show. “This is different, this is people living their lives, interacting with people around them, and competing with them, with love and compassion,” the actor passionately proclaims. “That’s the thing we need to express more of, that we need to start treating people with more of and just showing the world more of.”

It reminds him of his time working on Slag Wars with the infamous Cock Destroyers during the pandemic. “I remember thinking, ‘People are going to watch this and it’s going to make them laugh,” he says. “‘It’s going to keep them happy for one more day. I’ve taken that with me ever since: ‘This might actually help someone heal a little bit.’”

Matthew is known for celebrating his sexuality and wearing it as a badge of honour. It’s the cornerstone of what makes Matthew unique. Camp doesn’t necessarily think the journey has to end with loving yourself; more importantly, the focus should be on forgiving yourself. “You don’t have to be perfect, and that’s OK,” he says as we wrap our interview. “If you don’t make any money, who fucking cares, money’s fake anyway. Your worth isn’t acquainted with any amount of money, or how much money you can make for someone else — all that shit is fake. You have to stop as an individual trying to fit into a box for other people.”

