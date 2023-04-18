Rachel Weisz praises ‘brilliant’ intimacy coordinator for gay sex scenes on Dead Ringers

Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz has discussed working with an intimacy coordinator for her unmissable psychological thriller Dead Ringers.

In her first small screen gig in a decade, she plays identical twin gynaecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle.

Their tight bond is tested when alluring patient Genevieve (Britne Oldford) enters their lives.

Speaking to Attitude in a new interview, Rachel and co-star Britne noted the importance of having an intimacy coordinator and other experts available on set during filming.

“Lizzy was an expert in making actors feel safe and in control and in charge” – Rachel Weisz

Rachel told Attitude.co.uk: “We worked mainly with Lizzy Talbot. We shot [the series] in New York.

“She’s British – and she was just brilliant, very down to earth… she made everyone feel very relaxed.”

Lizzy has previously worked as intimacy coordinator on the likes of Bridgerton and The Witcher.

There are no shortage of intimate scenes in this epic, as Genevieve gets to know the sisters very well indeed.

We see Beverly soon reveal a crush on Genevieve, but older sister Elliot manipulates the situation to get them together.

Britne shared how all talent felt “very taken care of” even during more intimate scenes.



“Lizzy was there on the day, making sure everyone was happy and it was great,” she said.

Asked whether they believed actors now feel more comfortable on set as a result of additional support on set, they praised the atmosphere created.

Britne explained: “I already felt so safe on this, and so understood. It was more having the comfort of knowing that there was an advocate if necessary.

“For a lot of people, I’m sure that aspect, perhaps on a set where they are less women and it’s less comfortable and warm and yummy, would be very, very important. It could save the day really.”

Rachel added: “We turned to the experts. Lizzy was an expert in making actors feel safe and in control and in charge. She just made them feel safe that they were telling a story.

“It’s real between action and cut, but it’s just technical otherwise.”

“It was such a generous and open experience and people really shared their own stories” – Alice Birch.

Writer Alice Birch also told us how the show’s all-female writing team came together.

She weighed in: “It wasn’t the decision from from the get go. We approached the best writers. All of the writers have a background in theatre, which is my background as well – that was just great.”

Alice recalled the “brilliant” and “radical” scripts she received from writers. She continued: “I would meet those writers and just felt they would be a good fit for the room.

“We were so lucky. It was such a generous and open experience and people really shared their own stories. Rachel was in the room as well throughout, it was really special.”

