7 amazing photos that capture queer history – including this shot from 1900

Drawing from the Victoria and Albert Museum‘s extensive collection, Calling the Shots is an arresting, newly-released hardback surveying the history of LGBTIQ+ photography from as far as the 19th century.



Authored by Zorian Clayton with Lydia Caston and Hana Kaluznick, it features the work of an array of photographers past and present from around the world, including Cecil Beaton, Zanele Muholi and Nan Goldin.

The above picture, by Alvin Langdon Coburn, shows fellow US photographer F. Holland Day striking a pose in the year 1900. Day, who was also a publisher, was known for his homoerotic portraits, and it is widely believed that he was gay.

(Book cover: © Thames & Hudson; Pan image © Estate of James Bidgood. Courtesy of CLAMP,New York)

The book also features a portrait of the late model and trans woman April Ashley, by Tim Walker, which once appeared on the cover of Attitude. The book’s own cover shows the cinematic photograph Pan, taken by James Bidgood in the late 1960s. Bidgood would go on to direct the queer classic film Pink Narcissus.

The book is broken down into six chapters: Icons, Staged, Body, Liberty, Making a Scene and Beyond the Frame, with work depicting famous figures and faces from queer history, as well as documenting activism, hard-won legal battles, nightlife, performance, and diverse queer communities, collectives and subcultures.

Here, we take a look at seven photos from the book.

First Swim after Rebirth, 2018 – by Marvel Harris

© Marvel Harris, courtesy of the artist

Presented by Art Fund

Marvel Harris (b.1995)

Inkjet print

30 x 45 cm

April Ashley, London, 2011 – by Tim Walker

(© Tim Walker Studio)

Tim Walker (b.1970)

April Ashley, London, 2011

Inkjet print

23 × 18 cm

Gus Solomons, 1960 – by Harold Edgerton

© Harold Edgerton/MIT, courtesy of Palm Press, Inc.

Given by The Harold and Esther Edgerton Family Foundation

Photo: Philadelphia Museum of Art: Gift of The Harold and Esther Edgerton Family Foundation,1996, 1996-75-1

Harold Edgerton (1903–1990)

Gelatin silver print

51 × 41 cm

Untitled no. 20 from Christopher Street series, 1976 – by Sunil Gupta

© Sunil Gupta

Purchases funded by the Photographs Acquisition Group

Sunil Gupta (b.1953)

Untitled no. 20

from Christopher Street series, 1976

Gelatin silver prints

50.5 × 40.5 cm

Cecil Beaton, 1925 – by Dorothy Wilding

(Image: © Estate of Dorothy Wilding)

Given by Eileen Hose

Dorothy Wilding (1893–1976)

Gelatin silver print

31 × 24.5 cm

She Rockers, Shepherd’s Bush Green, London, 1988 – by Normski

(Image: © Normski)

Supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund

© Normski

Normski (b.1966)

Chromogenic print

68 × 57 cm

Divine at the Metropolitan Museum, New York, 1976 – by Eddie Squires

© Estate of Eddie Squires

Bequeathed by Eddie Squires

© Estate of Eddie Squires

Eddie Squires (1940–1995)

From scrapbook no. 4 of 9

Halftone offset print

Full sheet 45 × 30 cm



Full credit for top picture:

The Royal Photographic Society Collection at the V&A, acquired with the generous assistance of the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Art Fund

© Estate of Alvin Langdon Coburn / The Universal Order

Alvin Langdon Coburn (1882–1966)

F. Holland Day, 1900

Gum platinum print

11.4 × 14.8 cm