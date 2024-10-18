 Skip to main content

7 amazing photos that capture queer history – including this shot from 1900

Calling the Shots: A Queer History of Photography - featuring striking portraits of drag queen Divine, trans model April Ashley and many more - is out now

By Jamie Tabberer

F. Holland Day, 1900 - by Alvin Langdon Coburn (Image: © Estate of Alvin Langdon Coburn / The Universal Order)
Drawing from the Victoria and Albert Museum‘s extensive collection, Calling the Shots is an arresting, newly-released hardback surveying the history of LGBTIQ+ photography from as far as the 19th century.

Authored by Zorian Clayton with Lydia Caston and Hana Kaluznick, it features the work of an array of photographers past and present from around the world, including Cecil Beaton, Zanele Muholi and Nan Goldin.

The above picture, by Alvin Langdon Coburn, shows fellow US photographer F. Holland Day striking a pose in the year 1900. Day, who was also a publisher, was known for his homoerotic portraits, and it is widely believed that he was gay.

the cover of Calling the Shots: A Queer History of Photography featuring a woodland nymph-style character
(Book cover: © Thames & Hudson; Pan image © Estate of James Bidgood. Courtesy of CLAMP,New York)

The book also features a portrait of the late model and trans woman April Ashley, by Tim Walker, which once appeared on the cover of Attitude. The book’s own cover shows the cinematic photograph Pan, taken by James Bidgood in the late 1960s. Bidgood would go on to direct the queer classic film Pink Narcissus.

The book is broken down into six chapters: Icons, Staged, Body, Liberty, Making a Scene and Beyond the Frame, with work depicting famous figures and faces from queer history, as well as documenting activism, hard-won legal battles, nightlife, performance, and diverse queer communities, collectives and subcultures.

Here, we take a look at seven photos from the book.

First Swim after Rebirth, 2018 – by Marvel Harris

a person wrapped in a towel on a beach after a swim
© Marvel Harris, courtesy of the artist
Presented by Art Fund
Marvel Harris (b.1995)
Inkjet print
30 x 45 cm

April Ashley, London, 2011 – by Tim Walker

April Ashley with purple hair, wearing jewellery and a white gown
(© Tim Walker Studio)
Tim Walker (b.1970)
Inkjet print
23 × 18 cm

Gus Solomons, 1960 – by Harold Edgerton

a dancer in black and white waving their arms
© Harold Edgerton/MIT, courtesy of Palm Press, Inc.
Given by The Harold and Esther Edgerton Family Foundation
Photo: Philadelphia Museum of Art: Gift of The Harold and Esther Edgerton Family Foundation,1996, 1996-75-1
Harold Edgerton (1903–1990)
Gelatin silver print
51 × 41 cm

Untitled no. 20 from Christopher Street series, 1976 – by Sunil Gupta

three men walking down. street in black and white
© Sunil Gupta
Purchases funded by the Photographs Acquisition Group
Sunil Gupta (b.1953)
Untitled no. 20
from Christopher Street series, 1976
Gelatin silver prints
50.5 × 40.5 cm

Cecil Beaton, 1925 – by Dorothy Wilding

Dorothy Wilding (1893–1976) in a white dress and hat
(Image: © Estate of Dorothy Wilding)
Given by Eileen Hose
Dorothy Wilding (1893–1976) 
Gelatin silver print
31 × 24.5 cm

She Rockers, Shepherd’s Bush Green, London, 1988 – by Normski

three 'she rockers' on the street in sportswear
(Image: © Normski)
Supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund
© Normski
Normski (b.1966)
Chromogenic print
68 × 57 cm

Divine at the Metropolitan Museum, New York, 1976 – by Eddie Squires

Divine at the Metropolitan Museum, New York, 1976, in a white hooded outfit
© Estate of Eddie Squires 
Bequeathed by Eddie Squires 
Eddie Squires (1940–1995) 
From scrapbook no. 4 of 9 
Halftone offset print 
Full sheet 45 × 30 cm

Full credit for top picture:
The Royal Photographic Society Collection at the V&A, acquired with the generous assistance of the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Art Fund 
© Estate of Alvin Langdon Coburn / The Universal Order 
Alvin Langdon Coburn (1882–1966) 
F. Holland Day, 1900 
Gum platinum print 
11.4 × 14.8 cm
