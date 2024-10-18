7 amazing photos that capture queer history – including this shot from 1900

Authored by Zorian Clayton with Lydia Caston and Hana Kaluznick, it features the work of an array of photographers past and present from around the world, including Cecil Beaton, Zanele Muholiand Nan Goldin.
The above picture, by Alvin Langdon Coburn, shows fellow US photographerF. Holland Day striking a pose in the year 1900. Day, who was also a publisher, was known for his homoerotic portraits, and it is widely believed that he was gay.
The book also features a portrait of the late model and trans woman April Ashley, by Tim Walker, which once appeared on the cover of Attitude. The book’s own cover shows the cinematic photograph Pan, taken by James Bidgood in the late 1960s. Bidgood would go on to direct the queer classic film Pink Narcissus.
The book is broken down into six chapters: Icons, Staged, Body, Liberty, Making a Scene and Beyond the Frame, with work depicting famous figures and faces from queer history, as well as documenting activism, hard-won legal battles, nightlife, performance, and diverse queer communities, collectives and subcultures.
Here, we take a look at seven photos from the book.
First Swim after Rebirth, 2018 – by Marvel Harris
Presented by Art Fund Marvel Harris (b.1995) Inkjet print 30 x 45 cm
Tim Walker (b.1970) April Ashley, London, 2011 Inkjet print 23 × 18 cm
Gus Solomons, 1960 – by Harold Edgerton
Given by The Harold and Esther Edgerton Family Foundation Photo: Philadelphia Museum of Art: Gift of The Harold and Esther Edgerton Family Foundation,1996, 1996-75-1 Harold Edgerton (1903–1990) Gelatin silver print 51 × 41 cm
Untitled no. 20 from Christopher Street series, 1976 – by Sunil Gupta
Purchases funded by the Photographs Acquisition Group Sunil Gupta (b.1953) Untitled no. 20 from Christopher Street series, 1976 Gelatin silver prints 50.5 × 40.5 cm
Cecil Beaton, 1925 – by Dorothy Wilding
Given by Eileen Hose Dorothy Wilding (1893–1976) Gelatin silver print 31 × 24.5 cm
She Rockers, Shepherd’s Bush Green, London, 1988 – by Normski