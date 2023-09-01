Preview: The best UK theatre to see in September 2023

As we start the move from summer to autumn we’ve got a quick snapshot of some tasty theatre to enjoy.

Musicals, plays, and everything else, it’s all here.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Catch Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at a theatre near you (Image: Provided)

Everybody will be talking about this magnificent musical again as it embarks on a UK tour. Rising star Ivano Turco stars as the wannabe drag queen in one of the most uplifting shows ever. John Partridge and Kevin Clifton are among those playing Jamie’s mentor Loco Chanelle, and the fantastic songs are by Dan Gillespie Sells.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tours the UK from 7 September. Get tickets here.

The Little Big Things

The Little Big Things at the Sohoplace theatre (Image: Provided)

Based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, the musicalised stage version is about an ordinary family faced with an unimaginable obstacle that it’d be wrong to reveal here unless you already know Henry’s remarkable story. Ed Larkin plays him in a world premiere production boasting “an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack” by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling.

The Little Big Things is at @sohoplace, London, from 2 September to 25 November. Get tickets here.

Rebecca

Rebecca at the Charing Cross Theatre (Image: Provided)

First, it was a gothic novel by Daphne du Maurier. Then a masterful Hitchcock movie. Then a woeful remake starring Lily James and a pre-disgraced Armie Hammer. Now the story of a newlywed haunted by the shadow of her husband’s dead wife is a musical, having played 12 countries prior to its English-language premiere. Richard Carson, Lauren Jones, and Kara Lane head the cast.

Rebecca is at the Charing Cross Theatre, London, from 4 September to 18 November. Get tickets here.

The Full Monty

Catch Jake Quickenden, Ben Onwukwe, Neil Hurst, Danny Hatchard, Bill Ward, and Nicholas Prasad in a theatre near you (Image: Ellie Kurttz)

The guys are disrobing again for the new tour of Simon Beaufoy’s now-classic comedy that’s as funny as it’s heartfelt and as raunchy as it’s gritty. And who wouldn’t want to see the likes of Jake Quickenden, Danny Hatchard, and Bill Ward strutting their stuff in various states of undress? And although it dates back to the late 90s, the saga of fellas fallen on hard economic times is very current.

The Fully Monty tours the UK from 14 September. Get tickets here.

Cabaret

Jake Shears and Self Esteem in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse theatre (Image: Danny Kasiyre)

Our excitement has been at fever pitch since the announcement that Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem will be playing The Emcee and Sally Bowles from 25 September. The most fantastically queer show in the capital is set to be even more fabulous. Rebecca Frecknell directs a startling production that declares ‘Willkommen’ to theatre for newcomers and returnees alike.

Cabaret is at the Kit Kat Club, London. Get tickets here.