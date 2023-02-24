P!nk: ‘Madonna doesn’t like me’

‘So What’ singer, P!nk has opened up about her relationship with Madonna, and well… apparently, it’s not the best.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM on Wednesday (22 February) P!nk was asked how many of her heroes she’d met. One of those is Madonna, who Stern asked if she was friends with.

“No. Madonna doesn’t like me,” the ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ singer replied. Pushed for more by Stern P!nk said: “Some people just don’t like me.” She then labelled herself “a polarizing individual.”

Stern pointed out that Madonna is also seen as something of a polarizing individual.

“She is man. F**k I loved her,” P!nk responded.

She then explained Madonna had tried to “play me” on the US show Regis and Kelly.

She continued: “It’s just such a silly story. I f***ing love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her, I love her no matter what. She was such an inspiration to me.

“It sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna, when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room.”

P!nk recounted being asked what it was like to meet Madonna later by Regis Philbin., who had said: “I heard you’re just falling over yourself backstage.”

P!nk’s response to this at the time was: “‘I thought she wanted to meet me,'” which the singer clarified to Stern was a joke. Stern then mused, “Madonna took the joke personally.”

We’re hoping P!nk and Madonna can patch things up soon.