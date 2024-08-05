16 provocative portraits from photo book Looking For Now that ‘celebrate queer longing’

Fashion designer Ashish Gupta has created a new limited-edition photographic book named Looking For Now for House of Voltaire, the latest in their exclusive collaborations.

Featuring 64 original photographs printed in full colour, the work is an ‘intimate and often provocative document celebrating queer longing’, according to reps.

Released to coincide with Studio Voltaire’s Beryl Cook / Tom of Finland exhibition, all sales support the not-for-profit’s world-renowned artistic and public programmes.

“Full of joy, humour, longing and desire” – Looking For Now‘s Ashish Gupta

In a statement, Ashish explained his subject matter as being “full of joy, humour, longing, desire and more than a little feeling of tenderness about sex and sexiness.

“It’s also about exploring images of sexuality and masculinity, but not just the type of images that we tend to see in the mainstream of gay culture.”

The book is available to order via HouseofVoltaire.org with global shipping or from House of Voltaire’s permanent store in Clapham, London. Scroll on for some of the striking shots inside.

Ashish (b. 1973, Delhi, India) is a designer whose eponymous London-based fashion label has been going for over 20 years. Synonymous with glamour, maximalist design and painstaking craftsmanship, Ashish is a pioneering voice in the fashion industry whose work challenges stereotypes and foregrounds equitable representation, exploring the role that clothing can play in the politics of optimism and inclusion. Known for working in bold, joyful colours and creating clothes which are hand- embroidered in sequins and beads, Ashish’s designs have been worn by global icons, including Beyonce, Debbie Harry, Rihanna, Charli XCX and Taylor Swift. In 2023 Ashish was subject to the major survey exhibition Fall in Love and Be More Tender at William Morris Gallery, London.