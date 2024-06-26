La Grande Dame on using her platform for good: ‘Drag Race is just paper walls, but this is real’

French drag sensation La Grande Dame has captivated the world with her impeccable style, quiet confidence and undeniable talent. However, behind the glamour lies a story that underscores the vital role of chosen family in the lives of queer individuals facing adversity, as well as relying on yourself as a source of strength. This is among the reasons why she was chosen as a 2024 PEUGEOT Attitude Pride ICON Award winner.

Growing up in Nice, La Grande Dame confronted hostility as a young queer person amid the tumultuous climate surrounding the marriage equality debate. “I grew up having a good time pretty much up until my 14th birthday, when same-sex marriage was happening,” she shares. The toxic atmosphere made it increasingly difficult for her to speak out and be herself, ultimately leading to her decision to leave home shortly after. “I left home at 14 before even coming out because I knew where this was going,” she says.

“Finding queer spaces and queer people really helped me to survive”

The hostility wasn’t confined to the public sphere; it also permeated La Grande Dame’s family life. She recounts a particularly negative memory: “I remember this gay guy being interviewed on TV about marriage and how he wanted to have kids, and someone in my family said that gays only wanted to have kids so that when one was at work, the other one could sleep with the kid. It was really painful to hear that from within my own family — it’s the kind of thing you take and internalise.”

“I got to build this whole family,” La Grande Dame says on starting over in Paris (Image: Markus Bidaux/Attitude)

After leaving home, she spent time living with her sister and brother before eventually finding herself in the foster care system at 16. “By chance, they were very nice to me,” she recalls of her foster family. But it was the connections she forged within the queer community that truly saved her. “Finding queer spaces and queer people really helped me to survive.”

La Grande Dame recalls meeting Laurent, a 40-year-old hairdresser who became a mentor to her when she was just 15. “He really took on the role of a big brother, and by meeting his friends, I got to build this whole family,” she shares.

“I ended up putting on makeup every night, which scared me at first”

It was within this network that La Grande Dame discovered her calling for drag at 18, experimenting in the privacy of her apartment. “I ended up putting on makeup every night, which scared me at first. I thought, ‘What are you doing? What is this lifestyle you’re living?’”

Initially ashamed about her newfound interest, it was the encouragement of her queer family that led La Grande Dame to embrace her drag persona, taking it from the boundaries of her bedroom to the nightclubs of Nice. “When I saw people’s reactions in the clubs, I realised there was something special there.”

“When I saw people’s reactions in the clubs, I realised there was something special there” (Image: Markus Bidaux/Attitude)

This journey was not without its share of trauma, however, with a vicious attack leaving her shaken. “I’d just left a nightclub, and four guys decided to wreck my face up. I thought, ‘Right, this is all we have time for today, Nice. I’m out.’” But the harrowing incident would prove a fateful turning point in her career, as it prompted her to move to Paris.

As La Grande Dame’s drag career flourished in the French capital, she found herself part of another chosen family — the House of Gorgeous Gucci. “I’m not the best member because I’m always on the road, so I miss a lot of practices,” she admits. “But I have a really close relationship with house mothers Kiddy Smile [also a Drag Race France judge and Pride Award 2022 recipient] and Nikki too. They taught me a lot, especially with my walking.”

“I think Drag Race is about the ability to show confidence even though you don’t have it”

It was her turn on Drag Race France in 2021 and later on Drag Race UK vs the World that brought out the strength she’s honed through her experiences. “I think Drag Race is about the ability to show confidence even though you don’t have it. I struggled when I was young and on my own and learnt that the only person that’s going to take care of me is me.”

And despite the rejection she faced from within her biological family, La Grande Dame found a way to rebuild those relationships. After seven years of estrangement, she reached out to her mother. “I go visit her sometimes for Christmas when I have the strength to do so. It doesn’t always go smoothly, but I’m trying to keep things civil now.”

“Drag Race is just paper walls, but this is real. I don’t want to forget the power I have” (Image: Markus Bidaux/Attitude)

The star says that winning a PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Icon Award means that she will “rise to the occasion” for both the community and her fans, explaining: “I’m very involved with the rights of my trans, Black, femme friends, and I invite everyone to branch out into issues that don’t necessarily touch us directly.”

She adds, “When we [Drag Race queens] meet fans and see their reaction, I understand how meaningful we are in people’s lives. Drag Race is just paper walls, but this is real. I don’t want to forget the power I have.”

This feature appears in Issue 359 of Attitude magazine, which is available to order online here and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.