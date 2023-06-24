Flo at Glastonbury review: ‘Impossibly polished’

This year’s Glastonbury line-up may not be one for the history books, but there are many shining, not-so-hidden pop gems for those so inclined. Spice Girl Melanie C, for example, will flex her solo muscles tonight (Saturday 24 June) after many fabulous eras under her belt.

This writer – a pop devotee with a soft spot for girlbands – hopes Mel (Attitude’s Honorary Gay of the Year 2022) is able to meet new-girlband-on-the-block Flo and give them some words of encouragement this weekend. This uber-polished pop act is enjoying the momentous thrust of a highly successful first era and made their Glasto debut yesterday. It’s hard to identify a daytime booking as exciting and hotly tipped across the entire festival.

Their sexy, smoky verve is more befitting of an evening slot, though – but with no album and nary a hit to their name, where else would you put them? They’re a long from headliner status, after all. In fact, this reviewer was unsure of how their 2pm slot would be received: BRITs Rising Star award-winners they may be, but would that be enough? Does anyone really care? Is it all manufactured hype?

Well, they are the real deal. Like the Sugababes before them, this achingly cool trio attracted an almost too-big crowd – not least an overabundance of middle-aged dads doing their best sexy dancing, which was oddly adorable – and Attitude struggled to get a good spot in the Woodsies tent. We could just make out their stage wear: artfully tattered warrior-princess garb that was matchy-matchy at a glance, but highly tailored to each individual on closer inspection.

“They even look cool when just standing still”

Their choreography is also visually arresting: this is the sharp, complex, and highly rehearsed movement of televised awards shows – not muddy music festivals. They even danced with chairs, trustfully carried in by yet more middle-aged dad-type stagehands. With hands on jutted hips and modelley pouting, they even look cool when just standing still.

Then there’s the music. This highly precise and attitude-laden R&B is obviously indebted to the Destiny’s Childs and En Vogues of yesteryear. However, it’s Jamelia’s underrated ‘Superstar’ they offer up as a curveball of a cover – but given the uniqueness of this the Glasto line-up, it knocks you for six with its freshness. It’s glamourous, it’s polished, it’s mature – for years, planet pop has been crying out for such music.

Best of all, Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer can all serve punchy vocals. The way their powerful, husky voices blend together – they even harmonise the word “Glastonbury” – is delicious. (They don’t, thank God, pronounce it ‘Glaston-berry.’)

One minor gripe. For all their easy chemistry with the crowd, I would’ve liked to have seen them interact with each other more. Another minor gripe: they probably should get some new material out there sooner rather than later. Their three best songs to date – the exquisite ‘Not My Job’, the sprightly ‘Cardboard Box’, the attitude-laden ‘Fly Girl’ – are all modern girl power kiss-offs. Which is to say, they’re all thematically similar. Still, all pop off – particularly the last one, for which the girls dance up a storm for Missy Elliott’s brilliant, exalting rap. It’s quite the seal of approval.