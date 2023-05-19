Miley Cyrus says she ‘only hangs out with gay men’ as she graces British Vogue cover

Miley Cyrus has had quite the year so far, managing to stay at number one for 10 weeks with her instant classic, ‘Flowers’

The pop queen released her album Endless Summer Vacation weeks later, which went down a storm with fans.

She’s now appeared on the front cover of British Vogue’s June 2023 issue, and lifted the lid on her strong friendships.

Speaking candidly in an interview with the major publication, she explained that her friendships are predominately with gay men.

“I only hang out with, like, gay men” – Miley Cyrus

The star shared how she is really into fitness, and loves getting pals involved too.

“I only hang out with, like, gay men. So they come over and we do a whole class based off of Nicki Minaj or we have a Britney series.

Miley spoke of her love of fitness, and putting on classes with her gay male friends (Image: Steven Meisel/ British Vogue)

“I have a Madonna ‘Vogue’ series, which is doing the entire bow choreography with out little weights,” she laughed.

Elsewhere, Miley gave fans a rare snippet of information about her love life. She shared in the interview how she met her current boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

“We got put on a blind date,’ she said. “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

Miley released Flowers earlier this year. Fans soon noticed that she dropped the music video to her hit song on Liam’s birthday’s which the singer addressed.

“I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” she told the publication. “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

The pair first met back in 2009 on the set of their film The Last Song. They then became engaged in 2012.

However, they had a rocky relationship, separating a year later, before rekindling their romance in 2016.

They eventually married in 2018 before splitting for a second time in 2019, with their divorce coming a few months later.