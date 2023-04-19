Lisa Scott-Lee on Hoopla, Hunsnet and the Steps musical: ‘I think I’m allowed to say, it’s a work in progress!’

In the spirit of 90s Smash Hits questions, if each member of Steps were a biscuit, what would they be?

Lee’s dark-haired, smooth, cool – he’d be a chocolate bourbon. H, a Jammy Dodger. A pink wafer for Claire, as she loves pink. Custard cream for Faye… because it’s sophisticated?! Something with raisins in for me.

4/5

We had Lisa down as a Party Ring.

You and Steps have shared a stylist, Frank Strachan, with Kylie Minogue. Have you ever worn something previously worn by Kylie?

We still do! Frank’s wonderful. We’ve been working with him for… gosh. It must be around the 10-to-12-year mark. It’s funny you should ask. [Laughs mischievously] I have to be careful what I say… Backstage on the ‘Something in Your Eyes’ video, I was pretty cold, and I said to Frank – he might kill me for telling this story: ‘Have you got anything warm?’ He said: “I’ve only got Kylie’s dressing gown in my suitcase…” I said: “I’ll just borrow that. But don’t tell her!”

3/5

Kylie’s dressing gowns are like the ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ hooded jumpsuit, one imagines.

Do you still have the corset from the ‘Electric’ video?

I do! I was living near Camden at the time and had been hanging out at Camden Market! And I happened to find this corset. That’s what we went with.

5/5

Move over, Kylie’s white jumpsuit!

You have solo stuff, Steps stuff, you’re running a dance school… What’s your advice on slaying a side-hustle?

All those three aspects of my life go hand-in-hand. I love performing. I have my performing arts academy, hence the formal look… [Lisa is looking fab in a three-quarter length blazer, suitable for a headmistress and pop star] It can be quite challenging, the travelling, jumping into pop star mode. But I love it. I’ve got a wonderful summer coming up – a mix of solo shows and Steps shows. [But] Steps will also be the most important part of those areas. That’s why I had a solo album. The only reason I did go solo is because Steps were no longer. I would’ve been Steps for many years longer. And actually, now I am!

5/5

Priorities.

What are you doing differently this time around, having more of a business head now, in recognising 20 years of your solo album Never or Now?

You never stop learning. I like to be curious and ask questions. To answer your question, the business has changed in 20 years, and coming out as a solo artist was very different to now. As a band we’ve seen changes as well. Sadly, it makes you a bit more wary of the pitfalls. [Laughs] I’ve learnt along the way. But I see it as a celebration.

5/5

She’s a pop veteran!

You’re performing at this year’s Mighty Hoopla. Which three artists are you most looking forward to seeing?

Jake Shears. Years and Years are a particular favourite. Beverley Knight I’ve known for years. She’s fantastic.

5/5

She loves her gay pop boys. Also, we want Bev for this quiz.

Where do you stand on the Scooch song ‘More Than I Needed to Know’?

We heard it and it sounded very familiar. It was written by Mike Stock and Matt Aitken. Let’s just say… it’s flattering if someone imitates you. We can’t claim a sound, can we? But we definitely put our stamp on the pop world.

2/5

It’s this century’s most underrated pop song… And we wanted her to slam it!

Do you follow the @Loveofhuns Instagram account? You’re always on there. How does it feel to be an actual meme?

I need to check with you, because there are two. I know more about @Hunsnet. Isn’t that a different one? It’s not the same people is it? Because I follow @Hunsnet and I’ve seen me on there. They call me queen of the huns. Or one of the queens of the huns. But I don’t know about the other one. I think they’re different. Different but of the same? A bit like Scooch and Steps. I needed an explanation of this, because I didn’t understand being a queen of the huns. Now I know it’s about embracing who you are and your passions. And I think it’s great. Support of any kind is greatly welcomed.

5/5

HUN. We checked, and she follows both accounts, obvs!

What’s the latest on a Steps musical?

It’s so frustrating, as I want to be able to answer fully. I think I am allowed to say, it’s a work in progress. I think, personally, with the back catalogue Steps have, it would make complete sense for all those fabulous songs to feature on stage night after night in a musical.

5/5

Steptacular.

H, Claire, Faye, Lisa and Lee (Image: Sony)

What Steps song should it be named after? Faye’s said: ‘Better Best Forgotten’!

Oh, really? Let me think of a more positive one! ‘5, 6, 7, 8’ springs to mind. It’s what dancers worldwide say before any show starts, or a rehearsal starts. I’m hearing ‘5, 6, 7, 8’ myself daily. Is that triggering?! For want of a better word, yes!

3/5

We’d go for ‘What the Future Holds’.

Rate these turn of the century pop bands by contribution to pop culture: Steps, Another Level, Vengaboys, Five.

I’d have to put Steps first. We’ve just celebrated our 25th anniversary. Five and Vengaboys joint second. Five went on the journey with us. They came out the same year as us. They had some great pop tracks, a little bit cooler. We were a bit scared of them, really. They weren’t very nice to us! Whenever we’d see them, we’d think: ‘They’re cool, we’re not.’ It was so like school, absolutely. But they’re good boys and have been friends for years. Vengaboys, again, we have a good, longstanding friendship, and we toured Europe a lot with them early on. Those songs are infamous, and they’re still around, making people happy. They supported us on one of our tours recently. Another Level weren’t around for the same amount of time. But I have to say, I love that song, ‘Let Me Lick You Up and Down!’

3/5

Another Level and Five: joint last. And the song is ‘Freak Like Me’.

What does the future hold for Steps?

Only Sia knows! She wrote that song!

5/5

She’s name-dropping, and we’re living for it!

Score: 97% Attitude

She’s SO Attitude that she’s even appeared on our cover. Although it was bandmate Lee Latchford-Evans who scored a solo (and topless) cover back in 2001!

