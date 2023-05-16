Kim Petras confirms release date for debut album Feed The Beast – and we’re so ready

Kim Petras has announced her debut album Feed The Beast will be released on 23 June.

The German singer gave fans a sneak peek at what to expect, with a medieval photo set.

It included a knight’s helmet, alongside a shield emblazoned with dragons and a selection of swords.

She further hyped up the Game Of Thrones-esque vibes with another snap confirming the release on Monday (15 May).

“The story begins on June 23rd” – Kim Petras

The snap has a demonic style figure by the sea with a dramatic sword, ready to fight.

Kim captioned the tweet: “The story begins on June 23rd. Feed The Beast.”

Kim is one of four stars on the latest issue (Image: PHOTO: YU TSAI/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED)

At the same time, it was also revealed Kim would be gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

She’s one of four covers alongside Martha Stewart, Megan Fox and Brooks Nader.

The star looks absolutely incredible as a cover girl, wearing a gold shimmery bikini set-up, marking the start of summer in style.

Kim’s album will be out on 23 June (Image: David Lim)

On the double announcement, she told PEOPLE: “It’s super exciting to have my Sports Illustrated cover and album announcement happening at the same time!

“Yu Tsai and the whole team at Sports Illustrated made me feel really comfortable and like I belonged there. I had the best time and, honestly, it was a huge confidence boost.”

Of course, Kim has already had quite the year. She recently released buzzy single ‘Alone’ featuring Nicki Minaj.

It comes just few months after Kim made LGBTQ+ history alongside collaborator Sam Smith.

The pair picked up a GRAMMY for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their number one global hit ‘Unholy’.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store with Feed The Beast.

Feed The Beast is out on 23 June