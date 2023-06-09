Janelle Monáe on new album The Age of Pleasure: ‘I’m owning all of me’

Discussing their latest album, Janelle Monáe has said that “I feel like I’m owning all of me, not explaining everything, and just enjoying it.”

The ‘Tightrope’ singer, 37, has released The Age of Pleasure today (Friday 9 June 2023) It follows 2018’s Dirty Computer.

Monáe (she/her, they/them) confirmed she is non-binary last year. She told the Red Table Talk Facebook Watch series: “I feel all of my energy. I feel like god is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’”

In an interview with the BBC, Monáe explained the album was about having fun.

“I feel like I’m owning all of me, not explaining everything, and just enjoying it. I’m feeling much lighter now. I float.”

The Hidden Figures star also said they feel coming out as non-binary “freed me up.” They added: “It makes the music better, it makes the art better, it makes you feel more fluid, more free.”

Monáe also clarified that The Age of Pleasure is also about fighting back against anti-LGBTQ legislation in the US.

In the 2023 legislative season, more than 525 bills have been introduced in 41 states so far. More than 75 have been signed into law. That’s according to the Human Rights Campaign which has declared a ‘State of Emergency’ for LGBTQ people in America.

“They want us to not enjoy life, they want us to be miserable, to feel like we don’t belong,” Monaé, told the BBC. “We have to fight this every way.”

Janelle Monáe said as well: “With this project I am making it very known that, even in the midst of these heavy times, we’re going to celebrate ourselves, we’re going to create a safe space for ourselves and we’re going to enjoy this life.”

The Age of Pleasure is streaming now.