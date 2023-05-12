Janelle Monáe announces first album in five years – drops delicious new single Lipstick Lover

Multi-talented icon Janelle Monáe has confirmed they will be releasing a new record next month, their first in five years.

The album titled The Age of Pleasure will be out on 9 June. Her first single from the album, ‘Lipstick Lover’, out now.

” I definitely have had an opportunity to evolve and grow and tap into things that bring me pleasure” – Janelle Monáe

In a statement about the record, Monáe wrote: “As we enter into The Age Of Pleasure, ‘Lipstick Lover’ is our freeassmothafucka anthem inspired by f.a.m. for f.a.m,”

“This is our audio oasis made with love and signed with cherry red kisses from me to you.”

Monáe teased the new single with a clip on social media emerging from a pool with the gorgeous track playing in the background.

The track has stunning visuals to run alongside it (Image: YouTube)

In the video, Monáe can be seen donning a t-shirt with the word Pleasure across. This is a surefire signal that fans will get an album earmarked with self-love.

‘Lipstick Lover’, packed full of summery reggae beats, acts as a gorgeous celebration of queer love.

The singer is dragged along a poolside by two women in bikinis with Lipstick and Love emblazoned across the bottoms, which perfectly sets the tone for the rest of the visual.

Monáe sings: “I like lipstick on my neck / It let me know I’m your number one select. I like lipstick on my neck / Hands around my waist so you know what’s comin’ next.”

The video for the song was co-directed by Monáe and Alan Ferguson. Fans have quickly praised the fiery visual for showing off ‘real bodies’.

All the songs were written from such an honest space,” the singer said to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe.

“So I hope that people feel that when they listen to the music, that they feel that when they come and, you know, counter with me when I’m around. I definitely have had an opportunity to evolve and grow and to tap into the things that bring me pleasure. The things that perhaps I should rethink and rework.”