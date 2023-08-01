Homobloc announces ‘the most adventurous’ lineup for 2023

Homobloc is returning once again this autumn for another queer all-day-to-night party and the lineup is looking top tier!

Jessie Ware, The Blessed Madonna, Confidence Man, Peaches, Romy, and more have all been confirmed meaning it will be one hell of a party.

Other acts announced include David Morales, Avalon Emerson, Horse Meat Disco, LSDXOXO, salute, SHERELLE b2b I. Jordan.

The Homobloc 2023 lineup (Image: Provided)

Homobloc will also once again return to the Depot Mayfield in Manchester across all three stages for the event which is set to take place on Saturday 4 November.

There will also be additional stages across Temperance Street and at the historical Star & Garter Pub.

Homobloc promoter, Rod Connolly, has described it as “the most adventurous Homobloc line-up to date.”

Promising “fresh new sounds and textures from the alternative music scene,” and “some of the biggest names in electronic and dance music” Conolly said Homobloc 2023 would be truly unique.

“The LGBTQ+ community has experienced another challenging year, particularly our Trans siblings who are facing a relentless wave of discrimination,” he added. “Trans rights and liberation are under real threat and in response we are growing our charity partners this year to offer much needed resources deep within the Trans community.

“We are also working on a cultural spaces charity partnership to support independent artists and creatives within the Salford and Greater Manchester area.”

One of the DJs at Homobloc (Image: Sophia J Carey) Homobloc (Image: Rob Jones) Homobloc is a queer night like no other (Image: Jody Hartley) The party at Homobloc (Image: Rob Jones) A fire eater (Image: Provided) The party at Homobloc (Image: Rob Jones)

Artists, performers, spectators, and clubbers alike will unite for a queer time in the greatest dancefloor coalition of the LGBTQ community.

Furthermore, Homoblic family members like Ghetto Fabulous, Creatures by Beau Azra, Mischief by Banksie, and Strutty Bitch will provide curated art and performance art.

Darren Pritchard, the Founder of Ghetto Fabulous celebrated having “the space and freedom to bring unapologetic queer Black Joy on our own terms, fully funded and supported which we don’t often get on platforms of this level.”

Beau Azra of Creatures added the collective is “back with more loud, punk, queer underworld energy.”

However, things don’t stop there. Coming brand new to Homobloc in 2023 is a never-before-seen space on the roof of Depot Mayfield. Horse Meat Disco will takeover and help host an array of programming including a cinema screening, in-session podcasts and talks, acoustic performances, pop-up shops, and more.

Pre-sale tickets go live on Thursday 3 August from 10am while the general sale starts at the same time on Friday 4 August.

For tickets and to check out the full lineup click here.