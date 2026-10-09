Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches urges fans to check their bodies after finding lump in his neck

Bradley Riches, of Heartstopper fame, took to social media yesterday (8 October), dressed in a hospital gown, revealing that he had found a new lump in his neck.

The Emmerdale actor reassured fans that there was no need to worry, explaining that he had got it checked out and that doctors were taking care of it.

“Hey guys! I’m doing more than okay! As some of you know, I found a new lump in my neck, so I got it checked out and it’s all being sorted,” he wrote in the caption.

“The community I have on here means the world and your love is everything to me,” he continued, thanking Manchester GP Pall Mall Medical “for being absolutely amazing throughout!”

Bradley Riches raises awareness after finding new lump in neck

He also took the opportunity to raise awareness about checking for “unusual” changes in the body.

“Consider this your little reminder, divas: check your bodies! If you notice anything that feels different or unusual, don’t ignore it – go and get it checked by your GP.”

Friends and fans took to the comment section to send their best to the actor. Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips replied: “Darling. Dancing as always. Get well super quick. Can’t podcast without you superstar. Oh how I love thee.” Hollyoaks star Isabelle Smith said: “Sending you all the love.”

Riches advocates for mental health

Riches has continued to use his platform to advocate for both physical and mental health, having previously revealed that he tried to end his life in 2020. He shared the message to mark Suicide Awareness Month this year.

“At the time, I couldn’t see a life beyond that moment,” he wrote. “I didn’t know who I was, or whether things could ever feel different.”

“There may be a moment where you genuinely can’t see a reason to stay,” he wrote. “I know that feeling. But please, stay for the things you haven’t experienced yet.”