Jacob Tierney says Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie offered to go full-frontal in Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney has revealed Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie wanted to go full-frontal in the show’s first season.

The actors, who play rival hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, were willing to go even further than they did during the series’ sex scenes. Tierney, however, decided against their offer.

“I was like, ‘I’m not showing your d***k,’” he said.

“It’s about what I wanted to show” – Jacob Tierney on turning down Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie’s full frontal offer

Tierney was speaking to actor Andrew Rannells about his book, I’ll Believe in Anything: The Making of Heated Rivalry Season 1, The Annotated Scripts, which was released on Tuesday (13 October).

He explained that Williams and Storrie were “very game” when it came to filming the intimate scenes, with both prepared to “show everything”.

The decision was ultimately down to Tierney’s own preferences as the show’s creator. “It’s about what I wanted to show,” he said.

Tierney said he tried to write sex scenes “as specifically as I could”

The conversation also covered how the production prepared for intimate scenes, including the work of intimacy coordinator Chala Hunter and the practical arrangements made to respect performers’ boundaries.

“So, that all happens long before we’re on set,” Tierney said of the preparation involved.

He explained that he wanted the scripts to be detailed enough for the actors to know precisely what would happen during each scene.

Tierney said he tried to write sex scenes “as specifically as I could” so there would be “no mystery as to what’s happening”.

When is Heated Rivalry returning for season 2?

Heated Rivalry follows rival ice hockey players Shane Hollander, played by Williams, and Ilya Rozanov, played by Storrie, as their competitive relationship develops into a romance they keep secret. The series is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels and premiered in late 2025. A second season is expected to air in 2027.