Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney teases Elle and Tao’s ‘romantic future’ ahead of season 2

Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed Heartstopper would be returning for season two in August.

A behind-the-scenes video was also posted, where we got to see some of our faves hinting at what directions their characters might go in.

One person fans are desperate to know about is Elle, played by trans actress Yasmin Finney.

They’re particularly keen to find out whether she will pursue a romance with Tao Xu (William Gao).

Chatting on a panel at a Netflix showcase alongside The Witcher star Joey Batey and Claudia Harrison, who stars in The Crown as Princess Anne, Yasmin spilled the beans.

When asked if the fan-favourite pair might have a romantic future, she replied: “We actually don’t kiss, that’s the sad thing.

Yasmin Finney in Heartstopper (Image: Netflix)

“I can’t spill too much information but what you should know is our relationship definitely blossoms into something beautiful, which is very amazing to say – finally. But it’s very exciting.

She teased: “Elle and Tao is something that’s been a rollercoaster of emotions – just the journey from season one to season two.”

Asked about the overnight success of the Netflix hit based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, she shared the reality of sudden fame.

Yasmin continued: “It’s not easy, at all, having this overnight… fame, I guess? But I think we’re all coping.

“We all lean on each other. We barely hit puberty, all of the cast, but we’re just taking every day as it comes. I’m really proud of all of us, we’re really killing it.”

We can finally tell you…Heartstopper Season 2 comes to Netflix 3 August!!! 🍂 🍂 🍂 pic.twitter.com/I2aagRDBk9 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 24, 2023

In the second season’s teaser Yasmin shared that her character will be “more confident” in season two of Heartstopper while chatting on set.

She said: “There’s so many things that happen with Elle in season 2 that you’re not ready for.

“I would say Elle is different in the sense she’s more confident. She surrounds herself with people who elevate her.”

Another very cute shot we get a sneak-peek of includes Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) running towards each other for a hug.

We can’t wait to see what happens next.

Heartstopper season two premieres on Netflix on 3 August.