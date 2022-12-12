Manu Ríos says goodbye to Élite after season six

Élite heartthrob Manu Ríos has announced he is leaving the LGBTQ+ Netflix teen drama.

The 23-year-old Spanish actor and model joined Élite in the show’s fourth season as openly queer student Patrick Blanco.

Though Manu’s character disrupted the fan-favourite couple Omar and Ander, he won viewers’ hearts with his honest portrayal of Patrick.

Élite is set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite high school as it follows the relationships of three working-class students enrolled at the school.

After three seasons, Manu shared in a recent interview with Fotogramas that his time with Patrick has run its course.

“I believe that everything that begins has its end. As an actor, you want to do different things,” he said.

“Although Élite has been an incredible experience, and I am very grateful for everything it has brought, there are also times when it is necessary to move on from that stage, change the page, and do other things,” he explained.

Manu follows actors Miguel Bernardeau, Danna Paola, Arón Piper, and Ester Expósito, who have also left the Netflix series.

Not all hope is lost, however, Manu doesn’t rule out returning as Patrick in the future. Though, the actor does confirm “season 6 is the closure of my character.”

Despite Manu’s absence, recent teasers of season seven see the introduction of new actors to the cast. New faces include Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Nadia Al Saidi, and Fernando Líndez.

At the end Omar Ayuso appears, he starred in the show’s first five seasons and is seemingly back to reprise his dramatic role of Omar Shanaa.

However, don’t fret, Manu will be on screens soon again as he’s been cast in Strange Way of Life, Pedro Almodóvar’s upcoming gay western romance starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke.