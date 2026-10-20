BBC Three to close again after Drag Race UK and I Kissed A Girl/Boy axings

BBC Three will stop broadcasting in spring 2027 as part of the BBC’s plans to save £500 million.

BBC Scotland and BBC Radio 4 Extra will also cease broadcasting as linear services, with their content remaining available through the BBC’s digital platforms.

Shows previously shown on BBC Three will continue on BBC iPlayer and YouTube, with the corporation pledging to increase investment in content for younger audiences.

“We need to make every pound work harder for audiences” – BBC director-general Matt Brittin on the closures

BBC Scotland programmes will remain available on iPlayer, also, with some content shown on BBC One and BBC Two in Scotland. However, Reporting Scotland: News at Seven will end when the television channel closes, rather than moving online.

Radio 4 Extra programmes will be available through BBC Sounds.

BBC director-general Matt Brittin said the broadcaster was facing financial pressures as it adapted to changing audience habits.

“We need to make every pound work harder for audiences as we respond to the immediate cost pressures and reinvent the BBC for a changing world. We all know that means tough choices,” he said.

What does the closure mean for LGBTQ+ shows?

The announcement follows changes to the BBC’s LGBTQ+ programming. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will leave the broadcaster after its current series and move to WOW Presents Plus. The BBC also axed dating shows I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl earlier this year

A report in The Sun, meanwhile, alleges casting is under way for a new dating show designed to include different genders and sexualities.

When did BBC Three launch?

BBC Three first launched in February 2003, offering a mix of comedy, drama and entertainment aimed at younger viewers.

It became an online-only service in 2016, with some programmes also shown on BBC One. The channel returned to television in February 2022.

BBC Scotland launched in February 2019. Its television service will now close alongside BBC Three, although its content will continue on iPlayer and other BBC channels.