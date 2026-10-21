American Horror Story renewed for season 14 by FX ahead of 13 finale

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story has been renewed for Season 14 by FX, one week before the season 13 finale on 29 October 2026.

This is the first renewal for American Horror Story in almost seven years, after the series was previously renewed in 2020 for Seasons 11, 12 and 13.

American Horror Story: Season 13 has been a fan-pleaser, with several returning characters and cast members appearing throughout its 13-episode run.

American Horror Story season 13 returning cast

Jessica Lange reprised several of her previous roles, including Constance Langdon from Murder House, Sister Jude Martin from Asylum, Fiona Goode from Coven and Elsa Mars from Freak Show. She also played Margaret Thatcher, the late British Prime Minister, as a new character in the series.

Sarah Paulson also returned as several fan-favourite characters, including supreme witch Cordelia Goode from Coven, Hypodermic Sally McKenna from Hotel, Ms Wilhelmina Venable from Apocalypse, and the Double Feature characters Tuberculosis Karen and Mamie Eisenhower.

Evan Peters reprised his roles as Tate Langdon from Murder House, James Patrick March from Hotel and Kai Anderson from Cult.

The witches from Coven also returned for Season 13, with Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau, Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery, Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie and Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow. Kathy Bates also reprised her role as socialite Madame Delphine LaLaurie.

Did Ryan Murphy say American Horror Story season 13 would be the last?

Despite speculation that Season 13 could be the end of American Horror Story, creator Murphy did not announce it as the final season.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy explicitly said that season 13 was not the final installment and revealed that he was already developing ideas for season 14.

“Season 13 is not the end; I’m working on season 14 as we speak in terms of, ‘What’s the idea?’ and ‘Who wants to be in it?'” he said.

As of writing this, details about the next season’s storyline have yet to be announced.