10 Streamers to Watch in Pride Month and Beyond

While the internet may sometimes feel like a chaotic ocean of voices, there are some diamonds in the rough in the vast world of streaming. Across Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms, streamers are able to create live entertainment like never before.

Whether it’s on-the-go real-time vlogging or broadcasting hours of gameplay from their bedrooms, streamers have unlocked this personable approach to entertainment. Within this online landscape, LGBTQ+ content creators are some of the streaming community’s most valuable pillars.

We’ve highlighted ten, of many, brilliant LGBTQ+ streamers who are using their platforms to provide much-needed entertainment, enlightening chats and foster inclusive communities online.

So next time you’re in a pinch and fed up scrolling for something to watch, put on one of these lovely streamers!

Austin Show hosting The Price Is Right. (Image: twitch.tv/austinshow)

Austin Show (he/him)

Austin Show creates some of the most exciting and impressive content on Twitch. He’s best known for his reality TV-based content that brings together contestants from all corners of the internet to compete live. From online dating show Love or Host, where a well-known online star tries to find love, to Name Your Price, a 1970s-themed game show co-hosted with Will Neff, Austin’s streams have notable production value. Having recently signed to Misfits, we and Austin’s 1.7 million followers are patiently awaiting his next show-stopping stream!

Check out Austin Show on Twitch here.

Blizzb3ar’s stream set-up is gorgeous! (Image: twitch.tv/blizz) Blizzb3ar (he/him) Blizzb3ar is a bisexual, Black streamer who has fostered a wonderfully welcoming community. He has an impressive 35.8 thousand followers on Twitch and can often be found playing games like American Truck Simulator, Among Us, Stardew Valley, Fall Guys and more. He also offers a comfortable gaming space where, numerous times a week, he spends several hours live smiling and laughing. Also, Blizzbear has a wonderfully calming set-up, a purple-tinted backdrop that looks so relaxing! Check out Blizzb3ar on Twitch here.

Aimsey is nearly at 1 million followers. (Image: twitch.tv/aimsey) Aimsey (any pronouns) Aimsey is a 21-year-old Welsh streamer whose presence is like a ray of sunshine. They go by any pronouns and are a proud lesbian who is steamrolling towards 1 million followers on Twitch. They can be found in Twitch’s ‘Just Chatting’ category as well as regularly playing Minecraft and a bunch of story-based games. Furthermore, they have garnered major attention on TikTok where they have over 3.7 million followers. Check out Aimsey on Twitch here.

Granny’s streams are a riot. (Image: twitch.tv/granny) Granny (she/her) Granny’s corner of the internet is a haven of giggles! Appearing like an angelic grandmother, Granny is a variety streamer whose infectious laughter is bound to brighten up your day. Though, don’t be fooled by her glasses on a chain and knitted cardigans, this granny delves into scary horror games head first! With over 100 thousand grandkids (followers), Granny has carved out a place on Twitch that is welcoming to everybody. Also, if you arrive early enough to her streams, you can participate in the obligatory singalong to Wendy Williams’ Masked Singer performance of ‘Native New Yorker.’ Check out Granny on Twitch here.

Eret streaming with a Progress Pride flag. (Image: twitch.tv/eret) Eret (any pronouns) Eret brandishes an impressive mighty 1.2 million followers on their Twitch channel. The bisexual, genderqueer streamer rose to fame from playing Minecraft live and competing in streamed Minecraft Tournaments. Eret has fostered an LGBTQ-friendly fanbase and subsequently become more confident in sharing more about themselves with their loyal followers. Eret’s streams are a marvellous space that celebrates inclusivity, community and great gameplay! Check out Eret on Twitch here.

GoldKarat often reviews games. (Image: twitch.tv/goldkarat) GoldKarat (he/him) Kyle, known as Karat is a gay variety streamer whose broadcasts always involve a whole host of fun and laughter. The vegan, London-based streamer is a bubbly personality who goes live several times a week to share his life and gameplay with viewers. He shares his progress in games such as The Callisto Protocol, The Legend of Zelda, and Stumble Guys. As well as actual gaming, Karat also reacts to new game launches and occasionally provides reviews on what he’s been playing. Check out GoldKarat on Twitch here.

Eevoh has magical girl vibes. (Image: twitch.tv/eevoh) Eevoh (she/her in drag, he/him out of) Sometimes arriving in full glam, but other times doing a ‘get ready with me’ drag transformation as part of the stream, Eevoh is a drag queer Twitch star. With over 22 thousand followers, she serves “sign chaotic magical girl vibes” as she plays some gruesome action games. From Dead by Daylight to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, horror games are Eevoh’s speciality. Check out Eevoh on Twitch here.

Ranboo is a masked streamer. (twitch.tv/ranboolive) Ranboo (he/they) After coming out last year, Ranboo has only continued to rocket into internet fame. Despite this, Ranboo has remained masked. Initially totally faceless, they now appear with a medical mask covering the bottom half of their face. He is best known for variety streaming and the live interactive horror-comedy series, Generation Loss. Their broadcasts regularly reach tens of thousands of viewers who adore Ranboo’s comedic quirks and charming presence. Check out Ranboo on Twitch here.

Join WhatifJulia for enjoyable chaos. (Image: twitch.tv/whatifjulia) WhatifJulia (she/her) Julia is a Twitch streamer, photographer and self-described “professional goof.” With over 68 thousand followers and also nearly five years on the platform, the 28-year-old can often be found playing the likes of The Sims 4, Animal Crossing, Codenames, Mario Party and Dead by Daylight. Join Julia and her buddies for a rally swig and a great evening of very enjoyable chaos! Check out WhatifJulia on Twitch here.