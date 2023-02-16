Emma Corrin says it’s ‘interesting’ that they’re not offered male parts

Emma Corrin has spoken out about the casting experience as a non-binary actor, saying it’s “interesting” that they are not being offered male roles.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Emma said: “There aren’t a lot of nonbinary parts out there. We need to be supporting queer writers and developing projects and welcoming these narratives into the creative space.



“But also, being nonbinary for me is a very fluid space where it’s not a rejection of femininity or masculinity, it’s sort of an embrace of both.

“My experience on this earth has been a female one, up until recently, and I still love all those parts of me. It’s interesting that I’m not offered male parts, but I would equally be drawn to that! I suppose it’s also what the industry sees you as, and I think, hopefully, that is shifting.”



The Crown star shot to fame playing Princess Diana in the headline-generating Netflix drama. They also played women in hit films like My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover.



They can currently be seen on the West End stage in Orlando. The play is based on the novel by Virginia Woolf about a prince who goes on a journey with gender.

“It took me aback how much hate I got” – Emma Corrin

Elsewhere in the interview, the star admitted surprise at “how much hate I got” for coming out as non-binary.

“Naively, maybe, it took me aback how much hate I got for that,” they said.



However, the 27-year-old pointed out that “for a lot of people, it did help. Especially around conversation of gender and stuff, it does help a lot of people to see someone living as a nonbinary person in the world. I know how much other people’s accounts helped me, that’s my motivation for keeping my social media at the moment.”



It was this week reported that Emma will play the villain role in the upcoming Deadpool 3 superhero movie.