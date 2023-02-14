Deadpool 3 taps The Crown’s Emma Corrin in villain role and it’s perfect casting

Emma Corrin has been cast as the villain in the upcoming Deadpool 3, according to reports.



News that the star was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe first emerged via Hollywood industry bible Deadline today [14 Feb 2023].



We bet they can turn an ice-cold villain’s glare like no other!



Little else is known about The Crown star’s new role. However, Deadline does report that negotiations around Emma’s busy work schedule have stretched back to before Christmas.



The Ryan Reynolds-starring, Shawn Levy-directed Deadpool 3 will also see Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine. Many interpret the titular superhero as pansexual.



The role marks a fresh move for Emma, who identifies as queer and non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. The star is arguably best-known for roles in period dramas like My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover. They can currently be seen on the West End in a stage adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s novel Orlando. The iconic story follows a gender-fluid poet over a number of years.

“Have admired [Robert Eggers’] work for years” – Emma Corrin

It was furthermore recently announced that Emma has been cast in Robert Eggers’ remake of the gothic horror Nosferatu.



Responding to the news on Instagram, Emma said in a post: “So honoured to be part of this project amongst such an insanely brilliant cast.”



They added of The Witch and also The Northman director Robert: “Have admired Robs work for years so this is a real dream.”