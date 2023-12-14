Big Boys: Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing unveiled as Attitude’s new cover stars – check out the shoot in 7 pictures

Gracing the cover of Attitude’s January/February issue – out now – are the stars of the Channel 4 smash-hit comedy, Big Boys.

Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing, who play Jack and Danny respectively in the semi-autobiographical series from Jack Rooke, show off their natural chemistry in a playful shoot.

In the cover feature the Big Boys stars, also joined by Rooke, discuss the upcoming second series of the show, set to air early in the new year. They also discuss meeting one another, forming such a natural chemistry and friendship, subverting TV tropes, dealing with grief, and much more.

Discussing the stars’ first encounter, Jon explained that he and Dylan met when filming the Big Boys pilot.

“It actually worked perfectly because in the story we’re strangers who become friends,” Dylan shared explaining that art imitated life. “Yeah,” Pointing then concurred. “Especially when you’re doing those scenes that are us all hanging out and chatting. I love doing those because you can trick yourself that you’re hanging out with your mates.”

On Jack’s ‘coming out’ to Danny early in Big Boys series one, Jon described it as “the foundation of their friendship.” Meanwhile, Dylan added that for Danny to accept Jack so quickly, especially as Jack isn’t ready to come out to his mum yet, “is really beautiful to see.”

Turning to what the Big Boys actors would like to see if we get a third series, writer Rooke said: “It’d be really nice to explore the third year of uni, it’s really where you’re like: ‘This counts.'” He then added: “People start asking some bigger questions of themselves.”

Read the full interview with the cast and creator of Big Boys in the January/February issue of Attitude – out now. Big Boys series one is streaming now and series two will air in January 2024.

