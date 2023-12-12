Bella Ramsey developing ‘scary’ film about ‘girl with eating disorder’ that they started writing at 14

Bella Ramsey has opened up about the “spooky” and “scary” feature film they are developing about a “girl with an eating disorder.”



The Last of Us star spilled about the project in a recent interview with Attitude to celebrate their inclusion in BAFTA’s 2023 Breakthrough UK programme.

In the interview, the 20-year-old revealed they have been working on the as-of-yet untitled project since they were a teenager.

“It’s done in an interesting, slightly spooky way” – Bella Ramsey

“I started writing it when I was 14,” the Game of Thrones star told us last month.



“It centres around mental health. But I don’t want it to be ‘this is a mental health movie’. That’s the balancing act I’m working on. It’s a bit scary, I’d say.”



Bella went on to say: “I think mental health can often be quite scary. It centres around this girl with an eating disorder, and it’s done in an interesting, slightly spooky way.”



The Time actor furthermore added: “I’ve written a film, and that’s still in development, and is something I want to make in a few years. When I have time! I want to also direct this film.”



The star, who will return for season two of The Last Of Us in 2024, added of BAFTA’s Breakthrough programme, and the chance to develop their own film: “It’s going to be helpful in connecting with different parts of the industry. […] This is the thing BAFTA will be able to help with the most, and being part of this programme will support the most: those different avenues of the industry I’m interested in going down and have dipped my toe into.”



Bella’s other screen credits include The Worst Witch, Catherine Called Birdy and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

