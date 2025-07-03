Lola Young announces UK tour ahead of upcoming album

Brit Award-nominated artist Lola Young has announced a UK headline tour set to begin this October, following her standout set on the Woodies Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The tour kicks off on Monday 6 October at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse, followed by a performance at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on Thursday 9 October, and concludes with a homecoming show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday 15 October.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of Lola’s forthcoming album, I’m Only F**king Myself, arriving 19 September via Island/Day One.

Described in a news release as a “candid exploration of emotional growth, self-sabotage and escapism,” the album features recent singles ‘Not Like That Anymore’ and ‘One Thing’, the latter of which continues to climb the UK Singles Chart, last week making the top 20.

Lola recently told Dazed she was most excited to catch sets by Charli XCX and Alanis Morissette while at Glastonbury.

Prior to that, she made her debut appearance at Coachella and opened for Billie Eilish during her Paris stop on the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

Lola Young’s breakthrough hit ‘Messy’ rose to popularity through TikTok virality and finally took the top spot in January of this year (2025) on the Official Singles Chart.

Earlier this year, the ‘Messy’ singer addressed her sexuality in a social media post, writing in the comments: “I like p**y as well u kno.”

Tickets go on general sale Thursday 10 July at 10am BST.