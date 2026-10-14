Samsøe Samsøe x END. just made leather trousers our autumn essential

The king of Copenhagen cool, Samsøe Samsøe is bringing a little London grit to its signature Scandinavian style with its latest collaboration with END.

Teaming up with cult-favourite British retailer END., the Danish brand has created a collection that brings together the best of both worlds (with plenty of leather).

Samsøe Samsøe x END. (Image: Provided)

Think Scandi simplicity meets London’s utilitarian grit. From elevated everyday essentials to the leather trousers of our dreams, here’s what we’re picking up.

Savalentin Leather Trousers (Image: Provided)

While leather trousers might conjure images of skintight rockstar dressing, this pair takes a more relaxed approach. Crafted from 100% lamb leather, the silhouette is loose and effortlessly cool, with a worn-in finish that gives them plenty of character.

Sadango T-Shirt (Image: Provided)

While leather trousers make a statement all on their own, the collection is full of understated essentials that go with just about everything. With its dropped shoulders and lightweight wool blend, the Sandango tee is the perfect layering piece.

Saeito Jacket (Image: Provided)

Not quite ready to commit to leather trousers? The Saeito jacket is your next best bet. Bringing the same rugged refinement to a classic zip-up silhouette, it features a worn-in finish and calfskin panels across the front for an extra dose of texture. Throw it over your favourite knit on a crisp autumn morning and consider your outfit sorted.

Saoakley Slip-On (Image: Provided)

A classic in the Samsøe Samsøe line-up, the Soakley slip-on gets a textural makeover courtesy of END. Reimagined in sleek midnight-black hair-on leather, the understated silhouette proves that a little texture can go a long way.

Discover the Samsøe Samsøe x END. collaboration at endclothing.com.