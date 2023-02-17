Paris Hilton launches Y2K-inspired tracksuit: ‘The 2000s were such a special moment in pop culture’

Paris Hilton has unveiled a new tracksuit inspired by 00s fashion trends.



The collaboration with Klarna has also seen the star open the ‘House of Y2K’ – an interactive pop-up in LA celebrating the era.



The space, which opened on 24 February, explores the evolution of shopping from the turn of the millennium to now.

It showcases a curated selection of Hilton’s personal items from the period alongside the launch of a limited-edition velour tracksuit, exclusively available on Klarna.

“I love that so many of the iconic fashion trends are back in the mainstream” – Paris Hilton

“The 2000s were such a special moment in pop culture and I love that so many of the iconic fashion trends are back in the mainstream,” said Paris.

“I’m excited for fans to visit the ‘House of Y2K’,” The Simple Life star added. “To celebrate these trends and experience how far shopping has come over the last two decades thanks to new technologies and products like Klarna. Not to mention I also get to bring out my fave personal items – some of which haven’t been seen in many years!”

The pop-up is designed to highlight three themes – technology, fashion and beauty.

Klarna’s global multimedia campaign revolves around a series of lms starring Paris, where she reacts to different Klarna product offerings with the catchphrase: ‘That’s Smoooth’.

The House of Y2K is located at 8070 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046. It will be open and free to the public from 12-8pm.

100% of proceeds from purchases of the tracksuits will be donated to Hilton’s non-profit 11:11 Media Impact.



For information, visit klarna.com/us/houseofy2k/.