Finding your perfect festival looks this summer season just got smoother

With festival season fast approaching, it’s time to think about the most important part of the whole thing: your festival looks.

It might not be a good idea to turn up to a rave like Bridget Jones did in a semi-formal white number. That said, if it means you get to spend a night in a yurt with Patrick Dempsey, perhaps all-white is the way to go.

However you envisage yourself trudging through the (hopefully dry) fields of Britain this summer, Klarna’s shopping app should be your first port of call. From comparing prices to showing curated collections, the app is the perfect tool for finding your summer festival self.

The Klarna Parlour is the place to be at the Mighty Hoopla festival (Photo: Luke Dyson)

Klarna will be bringing the sparkle to this year’s Mighty Hoopla, with free glitter face painting for all and special perks in its VIP lounge. Mighty Hoopla kicks off on Saturday 3 June in London’s Brockwell Park, with headliners Kelly Rowland and Years and Years’ Olly Alexander.

Finding your summer festival looks with the Klarna app

Shopping for clothes, even online, isn’t as fun as movie montages would have us believe. Nobody wants to spend a whole afternoon finding the perfect pair of summer shorts – let’s be honest.

Whether you’re going full glam or keeping it simple, the Klarna app has you covered (Photo: Luke Dyson)

With the Klarna app, the hard work of finding inspiration, and searching for lower prices is made easy. All you have to do is decide whether to go for the figure-hugging shirt, or the sequinned wellies. We’ve listed our favourite features below, which should make finding your fabulous festival self a breeze.

Comparisons : Compare prices, user ratings and shipping options across retailers, letting you make your decision easier

: Compare prices, user ratings and shipping options across retailers, letting you make your decision easier Instant discount codes : Any codes are applied automatically, so no need to hunt around for vouchers on questionable websites

: Any codes are applied automatically, so no need to hunt around for vouchers on questionable websites Price drop notifications : You’ll get notified if something you’ve saved goes on sale, in case you have your eyes on something special

: You’ll get notified if something you’ve saved goes on sale, in case you have your eyes on something special Curated collections: Klarna suggests its own collections, saving you time and offering you some glamspiration

The Klarna app is available to download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.



