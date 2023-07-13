Japan’s top court backs transgender plaintiff over ‘unacceptable’ workplace restrictions 

Japan’s Supreme Court made a landmark decision on transgender rights on Tuesday (11 July).

The economy ministry’s ban on a transgender employee using the women’s bathroom on her floor was deemed illegal.

This decision overturned a 2021 Tokyo High Court ruling that allowed the bathroom restriction to continue.

The plaintiff is a woman in her 50s who was assigned male at birth, the Japan Times reported.

In Japan, transgender people can only legally change their gender on their family register if they have had gender reassignment surgery. Reportedly the plaintiff was unable to do so due to health reasons.

“[The government decision] significantly lacks validity”

Five judges ruled in favour of the anonymous plaintiff unanimously.

This is a significant milestone for transgender people in Japan’s workforce. It also sets a precedent for similar cases in the future.

Presiding Judge Yukihiko Imasaki said the upholding of the ministry’s restricting policy was “unacceptable.” Imasaki also added the restriction “unfairly neglected the plaintiff’s disadvantage” with her co-workers.

“[The government decision] significantly lacks validity,” Imasaki said of the previous ruling. “Therefore, it is illegal, since it is beyond their discretion and is an abuse of their power.”

The plaintiff was interested that to use the bathroom she had to go two floors or further from the spot where she works.

“It is illegal, since it is beyond their discretion and is an abuse of their power.”

Her lawyer, Toshimasa Yamashita, praised the court for criticising the ministry for not examining whether her co-workers’ discomfort was legitimate.

The Supreme Court also upheld the Tokyo High Court’s ruling that the government had to pay 110,000 yen (roughly £600) for compensation for psychological distress.

In May, Japan’s Nagoya District Court declared the banning of gay marriage unconstitutional.

Throughout the country, there has been legal back and forth on whether marriage equality can be officially introduced.

This latest development may help Japan finally join the G7 nations in implementing same-sex legal protections.